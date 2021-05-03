VFNR vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 04, 2021

The Vieux Fort North Raiders will lock horns with Central Castries Mindoo Heritage in the ninth match of the St Lucia T10 Blast at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The Vieux Fort North Raiders had a pretty ordinary outing in the inaugural edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast last year. They managed to win two of their four matches and finished sixth. The Raiders have a good mix of experienced campaigners and talented youngsters, which should hold them in a good place this time around.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, on the other hand, had a great season last time around before going down against the defending champions South Castries Lions in the semi-finals. They finished fourth with three wins from their four St Lucia T10 Blast matches. Stephen Naitram and co. will be determined enough to go one step ahead and make it to the final this time around.

Squads to choose from

Vieux Fort North Raiders

Al Prince (C), Junior Peter (WK), Ernell Sexius, Chris Pamphile, Joshaun Mann, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, Johann Williams, Stanislus Saltibus and Chrislon Fanis.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold, Kyle Adonis, Rahym Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Stephen Naitram (C & WK), McKenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa and Gaspard Prospere (WK).

Probable Playing XIs

Vieux Fort North Raiders

Al Prince (C), Junior Peter (WK), Ernell Sextius, Chris Pamphile, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Johann Williams.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage

Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Keygan Arnold, Rahym Joseph, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Stephen Naitram (C & WK), McKenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa, Gaspard Prospere.

Match Details

Match: Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Match 9, St Lucia T10 Blast

Date & Time: 4th May 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

Pitch Report

The track at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 84 runs. The chasing teams have won the majority of the games played on this ground.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VFNR vs CCMH)

VFNR vs CCMH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion#1: Stephen Naitram, Junior Peter, McKenny Clarke, Chris Pamphile, Tariq Gabriel, Alleyn Prospere, Al Prince, Ernell Sextius, Dillan John, Keygan Arnold, Curtly Jonny.

Captain: Al Prince. Vice-captain: Stephen Naitram.

Fantasy Suggestion#2: Stephen Naitram, Junior Peter, McKenny Clarke, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Al Prince, Dillan John, Keygan Arnold, Curtly Jonny.

Captain: Stephen Naitram. Vice-captain: Alleyn Prospere.