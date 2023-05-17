VFNR vs CCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast, Match 16

The Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR) will take on the Choiseul Coal Pots (CCP) in the 16th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Thursday, May 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the VFNR vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 16.

Both teams have had similar campaigns so far. The two sides have won just one of their three games all season and have lost on two occasions. VFNR are third from bottom, while CCP are just behind them and both teams have two points to their account.

VFNR vs CCP Match Details, Match 16

The Match 16 of St. Lucia T10 Blast will be played on May 18 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The match is set to commence at 12.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VFNR vs CCP, St. Lucia T10 Blast, Match 16

Date and Time: May 18, 2023, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

VFNR vs CCP Pitch Report

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is known to be a high-scoring venue where runs have been scored aplenty. Batters will get the freedom to execute high-risk shots in the T10 format.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 102.67

Average second innings score: 86.67

VFNR vs CCP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Vieux Fort North Raiders: L-L-W

Choiseul Coal Pots: L-W-L

VFNR vs CCP probable playing 11s for today’s match

Vieux Fort North Raiders Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Vieux Fort North Raiders Probable Playing 11

Dexter Solomon, Awene Edward, Dwight Thomas (c), Shawn Auguste, K Melius, Dane Edward, Al Prince, Rick Moses, Kurt Edward, Junior Peter (wk), and Tyran Theordore.

Choiseul Coal Pots Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Choiseul Coal Pots Probable Playing 11

Jason Simon (wk), Canice Richardson, Magaran Shoulette, Vince Smith, Bronte Bess (c), Alvinaus Simon, Sky Laffeuille, Stephan Theophan, Jamal Lawrence, Nickson Edmund, and Tristan Norbal.

VFNR vs CCP Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

J Simon (3 matches, 50 runs, Strike Rate: 98.04)

J Simon could prove to be a good fit for the wicketkeeper role in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the leading run-scorer of his team with 50 runs in three matches but needs to improve his strike rate, which is below 100.

Top Batter pick

R Moses (3 matches, 13 runs and 2 wickets)

R Moses has made 13 runs so far at a strike rate of 130. He has also scalped two wickets and will be looking to contribute more.

Top All-rounder pick

M Shoulette (3 matches, 16 runs and 3 wickets)

M Shoulette could prove to be an interesting all-rounder pick. He has scored 16 runs and has also taken three wickets in three games.

Top Bowler pick

S Theophan (3 matches, 2 wickets, Bowling Average: 16.50)

S Theophan has claimed two wickets in three games so far. However, he needs to work on his strike rate.

VFNR vs CCP match captain and vice-captain choices

D Solomon

D Solomon has taken the most wickets for the Vieux Fort North Raiders and he has been in incredible form. Solomon has taken six scalps in just three games at an economy rate of 7.60. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your VFNR vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Laffeuille

S Laffeuille is the leading wicket-taker for the Choiseul Coal Pots. He has struck five wickets in three games at a bowling average of 7.60. He also has a strong economy rate of 6.33.

5 Must-picks with players stats for VFNR vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points D Solomon 6 wickets 229 points S Laffeuille 5 wickets 181 points M Shoulette 16 runs and 3 wickets 137 points V Smith 18 runs and 3 wickets 134 points D Edward 43 runs 103 points

VFNR vs CCP match expert tips

D Solomon has been in excellent touch with the ball in hand and could prove to be a great multiplier pick for your VFNR vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy Side.

VFNR vs CCP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head-to-Head League

VFNR vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: J Simon, J Peter

Batters: D Solomon, S Laffeuille, R Moses

All-rounders: M Shoulette, V Smith, D Edward, A Simon

Bowlers: S Theophan, B Bess

VFNR vs CCP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

VFNR vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: J Simon, J Peter

Batters: D Solomon, S Laffeuille, R Moses

All-rounders: M Shoulette, V Smith, D Edward

Bowlers: S Theophan, B Bess, H Smith

Poll : 0 votes