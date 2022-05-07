VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 3

Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR) will take on Laborie Bay Royals (LBR) in the third match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Saturday.

The North Raiders are a strong team and have plenty of experienced players in their roster. This will be their first match of the campaign, and they will hope to begin on a winning note.

Meanwhile, the Royals are arriving into this clash after winning their previous game against Invictus Desruisseaux by eight wickets. They are well aware of the conditions here and will be expected to build a winning streak.

VFNR vs LBR Probable Playing XIs

VFNR

Junior Peter (wk), Chrislon Fanis, Rick Moses, Dyondre Taylor, Shawn Auguste, Dexter Solomon, Al Prince, Kurt Edward, Dane Edward, Ernell Sexius, Ricky Hippolyte.

LBR

Nick Andrew (wk), Awene Edward (c), Minrad Thomas, Endley Emmanuel, Sanjay Pamphile, Daran Jn-Pierre, Michael Francois, Tracy Peter, Romain Ramroach, Tyron Theodore, Ulric George.

Match Details

Match: VFNR vs LBR, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: May 7, 2022; 9:15 PM IST.

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia.

Pitch Report

The wicket has pace and bounce, and batters are expected to excel. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and get enough runs on the board. A score of 140 is expected to be par.

Today’s VFNR vs LBR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Andrew is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot. He has amassed 70 runs in his last five games and will hope for a big knock here.

Batters

A Edward is a great batter who will be expected to lead his team from the front. He scored 19 runs in his last game but could prove to be a wise choice for the multiplier role in your VFNR vs LBR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Prince is expected to play an important role in this game. He has picked up seven wickets in his last five matches.

Bowlers

T Theodore began his campaign on a fabulous note. He scalped three wickets in his first match and has been in great form.

M Francois, meanwhile, has also looked sharp with the ball. He picked up two wickets in his previous games against IDX at an economy of 4.0.

Five best players to pick in VFNR vs LBR Dream11 prediction team

A Edward (LBR)

A Prince (VFNR)

T Theodore (LBR)

M Francois (LBR)

D Taylor (VFNR).

Key stats for VFNR vs LBR Dream11 prediction team

A Edward: 19 runs

T Theodore: 3 wickets

M Francois: 2 wickets.

VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Prediction

VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Andrew, A Edward, M Thomas, D Taylor, R Moses, D Jn Pierre, S Pamphile, A Prince, T Theodore, M Francois, E Sexius.

Captain: A Edward. Vice-Captain: T Theodore.

VFNR vs LBR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Andrew, A Edward, M Thomas, D Taylor, R Moses, D Jn Pierre, S Pamphile, K Edward, T Theodore, M Francois, E Sexius.

Captain: D Taylor. Vice-Captain: M Francois.

Edited by Bhargav