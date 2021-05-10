VFNR vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's St Lucia T10 Blast Match - May 10, 2021

The Vieux Fort North Raiders will lock horns with the Micoud Eagles in the 21st match of the St Lucia T10 Blast at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The Vieux Fort North Riders, who started their St Lucia T10 Blast campaign with a win, have since lost two games on the trot. They are currently tenth in the points table with just one win from their three matches. The North Riders will head into the encounter on the back of a 34-run loss to the South Castries Lions. Moreover, it will be the Riders' last game of the St Lucia T10 Blast, and they will be hoping to end their tournament run on a winning note.

The Micoud Eagles, on the other hand, have picked up five wins from as many matches and are comfortably perched atop the St Lucia T10 Blast points table. They won their last game against Mabouya Valley Constrictors convincingly with eight wickets and four overs to spare. The Eagles will be looking forward to extending their winning streak against an off-form Vieux Fort North Riders side.

Squads to choose from

Vieux Fort North Raiders

Al Prince (C), Junior Peter (WK), Ernell Sexius, Chris Pamphile, Joshaun Mann, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, Johann Williams, Stanislus Saltibus and Chrislon Fanis.

Micoud Eagles

Daren Sammy (C), Darren Sammy Jr, Ryon Charles, Winnel Felix, Egbert Henery, Tarrique Edward, Zavier Bideau, Mervin Wells, Ted Mathurin, Earvin Frederick, Kern Xavier, Michael Charlery, Erwin Lubin, Kuston Jules, Travis Gifford, Karon Maximin, Lanse Sammy, Bernard Calix, Brendon Bicar, Garvin Serieux Sr, Murlan Sammy, Garvery Mitchell, Ryan Langillier, Shervin Charles, Shem Paul and Garvin Serieux Jr (WK).

Probable Playing XIs

Vieux Fort North Riders

Curtly Johnny, Al Prince (C), Ricky Hippolyte, Ernell Sexius, Junior Peter (WK), Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, David Naitram, Joshaun Mann, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste.

Micoud Eagles

Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Garvin Serieux Jr (WK), Murlan Sammy, Daren Sammy (C), Winnel Felix, Kuston Jules, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Darren Sammy Jr, Micheal Charlery.

Match Details

Match: Vieux Fort North Riders vs Micoud Eagles, Match 21, St Lucia T10 Blast

Date & Time: 10th May 2021, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

Pitch Report

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has witnessed some high-scoring games recently. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. The track is better suited for the pacers as compared to the spinners. The captain winning the toss should look to bowl first as the chasing teams have won most of the games played at the venue.

St Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (VFNR vs ME)

VFNR vs ME Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - St Lucia T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion#1: Junior Peter, Tariq Gabriel, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Al Prince, Joshaun Mann, Kurt Edward, Murlan Sammy, Ricky Hippolyte, Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery.

Captain: Tariq Gabriel. Vice-captain: Mervin Wells.

Fantasy Suggestion#2: Junior Peter, Tariq Gabriel, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells, Daren Sammy, Al Prince, Joshaun Mann, Murlan Sammy, Ricky Hippolyte, Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery.

Captain: Murlan Sammy. Vice-captain: Leon Polius.