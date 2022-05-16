VFNR vs MVC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 21

The Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR) will take on Mabouya Valley Constrictors (MVC) in the 21st match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia on Monday.

The Vieux Fort North Raiders started the tournament well but then fell apart, losing back-to-back games. Their batters failed badly, and they were destroyed in both of their previous games.

They will look to get back on track against Mabouya Valley Constrictors on Monday. Meanwhile. Mabouya Valley Constrictors are yet to win a game in the competition, having lost three in a row.

VFNR vs MVC Probable Playing 11 Today

VFNR XI

Al Prince (c), Junior Peter, Ernell Sexius, Dyondre Taylor, Rick Moses, Hilarian Smith, Dane Edward, Dexter Solomon, Chrislon Fanis (wk), Kahlil St Hill, Shawn Auguste

MVC XI

Chard Polius, Zachary Edmund, Christian Ange, Theo Edward, Rick Smith, Dale Smith, Orey Changoo, Armani Agdomar (wk), Wayad Hippolyte, Jelani Joseph, Murgaran Shoulette (c)

Match Details

VFNR vs MVC, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: May 16, 2022, 9:15 PM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia

Pitch Report

The track could assist pace bowlers with the new ball early in the game, although it is an excellent batting wicket overall. Wickets in hand will be crucial as both teams are likely to prefer chasing after winning the toss.

Today's VFNR vs MVC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Junior Peter: He has been a consistent contributor with the bat so far, scoring 47 runs at a strike rate of 104.44. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Rick Moses: His best is yet to come with the bat as he has scored only 53 runs and taken four wickets at an average of 16 in four games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your VFNR vs MAC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Zachary Edmund: He's had success with the bat so far in the competition, scoring 90 runs at an impressive average of 45, hence he could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Chard Polius: He had a rare failure with the ball in his previous outing, but he has already claimed three wickets in the competition and has proved to be an effective batter.

3 best players to pick in VFNR vs MVC Dream11 prediction team

Ernell Sexius (VFNR) – 65 points.

Christian Ange (MAC) – 65 points.

Dane Edward (VFNR) – 66 points.

Important stats for VFNR vs MVC Dream11 prediction team

Junior Peter: 58 runs in four games; batting average: 14.50

Aaron Alfred: 47 runs in two games; batting average: 47.00

Rick Moses: Four wickets in four games; bowling average: 16.00

VFNR vs MVC Dream11 Prediction Today

VFNR vs MAC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Junior Peter, Dale Smith, Rick Smith, Rick Moses, Dyondre Taylor, Dane Edward, Murgaran Shoulette, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius, Kahlil St Hill, Hilarian Smith.

Captain: Rick Moses. Vice-captain: Zachary Edmund

VFNR vs MAC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Junior Peter, Rick Smith, Rick Moses, Dyondre Taylor, Dexter Solomon, Murgaran Shoulette, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius, Kahlil St Hill, Hilarian Smith, Christian Ange.

Captain: Zachary Edmund. Vice-captain: Chard Polius.

