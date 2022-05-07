VFSS vs BLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 4

The Vieux Fort South Sunrisers (VFSS) will take on the Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS) in the fourth match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia on Sunday.

The Babonneau Leatherbacks defeated Dennery Segment Rising Stars by 23 runs in their first game. Shervon Joseph scored 53 runs off just 26 deliveries, including four sixes and two fours. With VFSS in town, they will be looking to extend their winning streak to two games.

The Vieux Fort South Sunrisers, meanwhile, will be led by Hafeez Ali and have a solid mix of young and experienced players in their ranks who are eager to play their first game.

VFSS vs BLS Probable Playing 11 Today

VFSS XI

Grison Joseph (wk), H Ali, K Laure, S St Rose, D Rampal, H Philip, A Alberson, R Joseph, Q Mesimain, J Chandler, C Charles.

BLS XI

Alex Joseph (c), Bradley Marquis, Shervon Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Caleb Thomas, Steven Abraham (wk), Kerry John, Devon Eugene, Jevaughn Charles, Anselm Gittens, Sanjay Hayle

Match Details

VFSS vs BLS, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: May 8, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium offers a well-balanced track that benefits both batters and bowlers. The pitch is more suited to pacers than spinners. The average score at the venue is 84 runs.

Today's VFSS vs BLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Steven Abraham: He did not have enough balls to play, but he is a destructive batter, so he is due for an big innings whenever he gets the chance. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Hafeez Ali: Hafeez has recently produced all-round performances, scoring 22 runs and taking three wickets in five games. He is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Shervon Joseph: He batted brilliantly in his previous outing against DSRS, scoring 53 runs at a strike rate of 203.85. Again, a good performance would be expected from him in this game, considering his prowess.

Bowlers

Sanjay Hayle: He has looked really good in the format so far, taking four wickets in three games at an average of 14. He could be a key pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in VFSS vs BLS Dream11 prediction team

K Laure (VFSS)

Kerry John (BLS)

Q Mesimain (VFSS)

Important stats for VFSS vs BLS Dream11 Prediction Team

Alvin Lafeuille: 19 runs in his previous outing

Alex Joseph: 11 runs in his previous outing

Caleb Thomas: Two wickets in his previous outing

VFSS vs BLS Dream11 Prediction Today

VFSS vs BLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alvin Lafeuille, H Ali, K Laure, Alex Joseph, Z Antonie, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph, H Philip, A Alberson, Sanjay Hayle, R Joseph

Captain: Shervon Joseph. Vice-captain: Caleb Thomas

VFSS vs BLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steven Abraham, H Ali, K Laure, Alex Joseph, Z Antonie, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph, D Rampal, A Alberson, Jevaughn Charles, R Joseph

Captain: Caleb Thomas. Vice-captain: D Rampal

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee