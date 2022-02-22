VCT vs QUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22, Match 13

Victoria (VCT) will take on Queensland (QUN) in the 13th match of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Victoria have played three Australia Domestic One-Day Cup games so far, winning and losing one apiece while one contest ended in a no-result. Meanwhile, Queensland have struggled for consistency in the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup. They have played five matches, winning just two and losing three.

VCT vs QUN Probable Playing 11 today

Victoria: Peter Handscomb (c), Brody Couch, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Henry Thornton

Queensland: Jimmy Peirson (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, William Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Bryce Street, Jack Wildermuth

Match Details

VCT vs QUN, Match 13, Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22

Date & Time: February 23rd 2022, 5 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The track at the Junction Oval in Melbourne is likely to be a good one to bat on. With the ball expected to come nicely on to the bat, the batters will be able to play shots on the up. While there could be some turn available for the spinners, the pacers might find movement with the new ball.

Today’s VCT vs QUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Handscomb has a knack for scoring big and producing the goods for Victoria in the middle order.

Batter

Matt Renshaw has been in fine form in the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup, having amassed 320 runs at an average of 80.00.

All-rounder

Matt Short had an excellent BBL campaign, scoring 493 runs and claiming eight wickets. He can play a big role in this fixture.

Bowler

Matthew Kuhnemann has picked up five wickets in four Australia Domestic One-Day Cup games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in VCT vs QUN Dream11 Prediction Team

Matt Renshaw (QUN): 438 points

James Bazley (QUN): 229 points

Peter Handscomb (VCT): 77 points

Matt Short (VCT): 64 points

Xavier Bartlett (QUN): 60 points

Important stats for VCT vs QUN Dream11 Prediction Team

Matt Renshaw: 320 runs

James Bazley: 7 wickets

Peter Handscomb: 48 runs

VCT vs QUN Dream11 Prediction (Australia Domestic One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Victoria vs Queensland - Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Jimmy Pierson, Nic Maddinson, Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Brody Couch

Captain: Matt Renshaw. Vice-captain: Peter Handscomb.

Dream11 Team for Victoria vs Queensland - Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Handscomb, Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, Sam Heazlett, Mackenzie Harvey, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Henry Thornton, Matthew Kuhnemann

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. Vice-captain: Matt Renshaw.

Edited by Samya Majumdar