Most runs and most wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till December 19)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 saw its three pre-quarterfinal encounters being played on December 19. Two quarter-finals each are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Karnataka thrashed Rajasthan by eight wickets in the first pre-quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. Vijaykumar Vyshak's 4/21 helped Karnataka bowl out Rajasthan fora mere 199 runs. They then chased down the target easily with the help of half-centuries from Krishnamurthy Siddharth (85*), Ravikumar Samarth (54) and Manish Pandey (52*).

The second pre-quarterfinal encounter saw Uttar Pradesh get the better of Madhya Pradesh by five wickets. The latter were bowled out for 234 runs despite Shubham Sharma's 83-run knock. Akshdeep Nath's 78 and Rinku Singh's unbeaten 58 helped Uttar Pradesh achieve the target in the last over.

Vidarbha defeated Tripura by 34 runs in the third pre-quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. Half-centuries from Yash Rathod (57) and Atharva Taide (51) helped Vidarbha post a score of 258/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Yash Thakur (4/45) and Darshan Nalkande (3/41) then starred with the ball for the Faiz Fazal-led side as they bowled out Tripura for 224.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 highest run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad is still the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He smashed 603 runs in five matches, with a top score of 168. Gaikwad scored his runs at a terrific strike rate of 112.92, with the help of 51 fours and 19 sixes.

Madhya Pradesh's Shubham Sharma has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He amassed 418 runs in the tournament, with 108 being his best effort. Sharma's runs came at an excellent strike rate of 96.31 and were studded with 42 boundaries and four sixes.

Chandigarh's Manan Vohra is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He aggregated 379 runs in five matches, with 141 being his highest score. Vohra had an impressive strike rate of 94.75 and struck 34 fours and six maximums.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 highest wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Vidarbha's Yash Thakur, with 18 scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 6 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He has 5/53 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy rate of 5.92.

Haryana's Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajasthan's Aniket Choudhary and Uttar Pradesh's Yash Dayal have picked up 14 wickets apiece in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. They are placed in that order on the wicket-taking charts based on their strike rates.

Choudhary and Chahal had best efforts of 3/20 and 3/42 and conceded an average of 3.72 and 4.35 runs per over, respectively. Dayal has 5/31 as his best figures and has an excellent economy rate of 3.90.

