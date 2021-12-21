Most runs and most wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till December 21)

The first two quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 were played on December 21. The remaining two last-eight encounters are scheduled for Wednesday, December 22.

Himachal Pradesh defeated Uttar Pradesh by five wickets in the first quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. They restricted the Karan Sharma-led side to a score of 207/9 and chased down the target with more than four overs to spare.

Vinay Galetiya (3/19), Sidharth Sharma (2/27) and Pankaj Jaswal (2/43) starred for Himachal Pradesh with the ball. Prashant Chopra (99) and Nikhil Gangta (58) then strung together a 122-run partnership for the second wicket to help their team overhaul the target.

The second last-eight clash saw Tamil Nadu thrash Karnataka by 151 runs. They posted a mammoth 354/8 in their allotted 50 overs and bowled out the latter for 203 runs.

Narayan Jagadeesan's century (102) and Shahrukh Khan's belligerent unbeaten 79 off just 39 deliveries took Vijay Shankar's side to a massive score. Ragupathy Silambarasan (4/36) and Washington Sundar (3/43) then ran through the Karnataka batting lineup to help Tamil Nadu register an easy win.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#VijayHazareTrophy #CricketTwitter Shahrukh Khan played a gem of an innings, today, against Karnataka to help his team post a total of 354/8 in their quota of 50 overs in the quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 🙌 Shahrukh Khan played a gem of an innings, today, against Karnataka to help his team post a total of 354/8 in their quota of 50 overs in the quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 🙌#VijayHazareTrophy #CricketTwitter https://t.co/DD2cJj54UC

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 highest run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to be the highest run-scorer of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He amassed 603 runs in five encounters, with 168 being his highest score. Gaikwad's runs came at an excellent strike rate of 112.92 and were studded with 51 fours and 19 sixes.

Madhya Pradesh's Shubham Sharma is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He scored 418 runs before his team's exit, with a top score of 108. Sharma had an impressive strike rate of 96.31 and struck 42 boundaries and four sixes.

Uttar Pradesh's Rinku Singh climbed to third position in the top run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He finished with 379 runs in the tournament, with 104 as his best effort. Singh scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 89.17, with the help of 36 fours and six maximums.

Vidarbha's Atharva Taide (344), Saurashtra's Prerak Mankad (262), Kerala's Sachin Baby (212) and Services' Rajat Paliwal (183) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 highest wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Vidarbha's Yash Thakur, with 18 scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He has 5/53 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy rate of 5.92.

Tamil Nadu's Washington Sundar and Uttar Pradesh's Shivam Mavi have picked up 15 wickets apiece in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his better strike rate.

Sundar has a best effort of 5/48 and has an impressive economy rate of 4.47. Mavi, who had 4/26 as his best performance, conceded an average of just 4.38 runs per over.

Kerala's MD Nidheesh (11), Saurashtra's Chirag Jani (10) and Services' Rahul Singh (8) have taken the most wickets for their respective teams.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Yash Thakur take 3+ wickets on Wednesday? Yes No 2 votes so far