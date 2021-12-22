Most runs and most wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till December 22)

The remaining two quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 were played on December 22. Both the semi-final encounters are scheduled for Friday, December 24.

Saurashtra crushed Vidarbha by seven wickets in the third quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. They bowled out the Faiz Fazal-led side for 150 runs and chased down the target with more than 20 overs to spare.

Jaydev Unadkat, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Yuvraj Chudasama picked up two wickets apiece for Saurashtra. Prerak Mankad (77*) and Arpit Vasavada (41*) then strung together an unbroken 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take their team across the line.

The final last-eight clash saw Services register a similar seven-wicket win against Kerala. They bundled out Sanju Samson's side for 175 runs and surpassed their score in just 30.5 overs.

Diwesh Pathania (3/19), Abhishek Tiwari (2/33) and Pulkit Narang (2/51) starred with the ball for Services. Ravi Chauhan's 95 and captain Rajat Paliwal's unbeaten 65 helped them achieve the target with ease.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 highest run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad is still the highest run-scorer after the quarterfinal stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He smashed 603 runs in the tournament, with 168 being his best effort. Gaikwad had an excellent strike rate of 112.92 and struck 51 fours and 19 sixes.

Madhya Pradesh's Shubham Sharma occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He amassed 418 runs in six matches, with 108 as his highest score. Sharma scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 96.31, with the help of 42 boundaries and four sixes.

Uttar Pradesh's Rinku Singh is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He aggregated 379 runs in six innings, with a top score of 104. Singh's runs came at a decent strike rate of 89.17 and were studded with 36 fours and six maximums.

Himachal Pradesh's Prashant Chopra (357), Saurashtra's Prerak Mankad (339), Services' Ravi Chauhan (269) and Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan (244) have scored the most runs for their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 highest wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Vidarbha's Yash Thakur, with 18 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 8 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He had 5/53 as his best performance and had an acceptable economy rate of 5.72.

Tamil Nadu's Washington Sundar and Uttar Pradesh's Shivam Mavi have both accounted for 15 dismissals in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 to date. The former is placed second on the wicket-taking charts due to his better strike rate.

Sundar has a best spell of 5/48 and has conceded an average of just 4.47 runs per over. Mavi, who had 4/26 as his best figures, also had an excellent economy rate of 4.38.

Saurashtra's Chirag Jani (12), Himachal Pradesh's Rishi Dhawan (10) and Mayank Dagar (10), and Services' Diwesh Pathania (10) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

