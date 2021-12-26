Most runs and most wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till December 26)

Himachal Pradesh have been crowned champions of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. They defeated Tamil Nadu by 11 runs via the VJD method in the final played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The Rishi Dhawan-led side bowled out Tamil Nadu for 314 runs after asking them to bat first. They then reached a score of 299/4 in 47.3 overs when bad light stopped play.

Dinesh Karthik (116), Baba Indrajith (80) and Shahrukh Khan (42 off 21) helped Vijay Shankar's side recover after they had been reduced to a score of 40/4 at the start of their innings.

Pankaj Jaswal (4/59) and Rishi Dhawan (3/62) were the principal wicket-takers for Himachal Pradesh.

Shubham Arora's unbeaten 136, Amit Kumar's 74 and Rishi Dhawan's blazing unbeaten 42 then helped Himachal Pradesh bag their maiden title in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 highest run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad finished as the highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He smashed 603 runs in the tournament, with a top score of 168.

Gaikwad's runs came at an excellent strike rate of 112.92 and were studded with 51 fours and 19 sixes.

Himachal Pradesh's Rishi Dhawan climbed to second position in the run-scoring charts. He blasted 458 runs in eight matches, with an unbeaten 91 being his best effort.

Dhawan had a terrific strike rate of 127.22 and struck 52 boundaries and eight sixes. Dhawan's teammate Prashant Chopra was placed third in the top run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Chopra aggregated 456 runs in eight innings, with 99 being his highest score. He scored his runs at an acceptable strike rate of 73.31, with the help of 41 fours and 12 maximums.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 highest wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Vidarbha's Yash Thakur, with 18 scalps to his credit, was the highest wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He had 5/53 as his best performance and had an acceptable economy rate of 5.72.

Himachal Pradesh's Rishi Dhawan, who accounted for 17 dismissals, was placed second on the wicket-taking charts too. He had a best effort of 4/27 and conceded an average of 6.00 runs per over.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rishi Dhawan in Vijay Hazare 2021-22:



61(50) & 0/38(6)

44(52) & 3/44(7.3)

57(36) & 2/52(8.2)

79(61) & 1/63(10)

91*(58) & 3/51(6.1)

0(3) & 1/60(10)

84(77) & 4/27(8.1)

42*(23) & 3/62(10)



Captain is the hero for Himachal Pradesh in the tournament - with bat, ball and field. Rishi Dhawan in Vijay Hazare 2021-22:61(50) & 0/38(6)44(52) & 3/44(7.3)57(36) & 2/52(8.2)79(61) & 1/63(10)91*(58) & 3/51(6.1)0(3) & 1/60(10)84(77) & 4/27(8.1)42*(23) & 3/62(10)Captain is the hero for Himachal Pradesh in the tournament - with bat, ball and field.

Tamil Nadu's Washington Sundar, who picked up 16 wickets, occupied third spot in the top wicket-takers list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He had 5/48 as his best figures and had an impressive economy rate of 4.77.

