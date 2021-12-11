Most runs, most wickets and points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till December 11)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 saw its third day of action on December 11, with all teams in the five elite groups and the plate group showing their wares.

Odisha, with 12 points to their credit, occupy the top spot in the Elite Group A points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. They are followed by Vidarbha and Himachal Pradesh, both of whom have eight points.

While Gujarat and Andhra have four points apiece, Jammu & Kashmir are still without a point.

Tamil Nadu, who have 12 points, continued their winning run in Elite Group B. They are four points ahead of Karnataka. Baroda, Mumbai, Bengal and Puducherry have registered just a solitary win apiece thus far.

Saurashtra registered their third consecutive win in Elite Group C of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. They are four points ahead of Hyderabad, with Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana a further four points behind.

Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra occupy the top four spots in Elite Group D. They are closely followed by Uttarakhand, who have four points. Chandigarh are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Rajasthan and Services are the two Elite Group E teams to have registered three wins apiece in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 thus far. They are four points ahead of Punjab, who in turn have four points more than Goa.

Railways and Assam have suffered reversals in each of the three matches the two teams have played.

Tripura and Meghalaya occupy the top two spots in the Plate Group with an all-win record. While Mizoram and Nagaland have both registered a couple of wins, Bihar and Sikkim have won a match apiece.

Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur are still searching for their first wins of the tournament.

Following are the team standings in all six groups after the third day of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22:

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to be the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He has smashed 414 runs in three innings, with an unbeaten 154 as his highest score.

Gaikwad has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 107.81, with the help of 37 fours and 12 sixes.

Meghalaya's Chirag Khurana has climbed to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 267 runs to date, with a top score of an unbeaten 117.

Khurana's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 81.40 and are studded with 19 boundaries and two sixes.

Madhya Pradesh's Shubham Sharma is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He has amassed 260 runs in three encounters, with 108 being his best effort.

Sharma has an impressive strike rate of 106.55 and has struck 25 fours and three maximums.

Most Wickets

Shivam Mavi, Mayank Markande and Yash Thakur are among four bowlers who have picked up nine wickets apiece in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 so far.

They occupy the top three positions in the wicket-taking charts based on their averages.

Uttar Pradesh's Mavi and Punjab's Markande, who have 4/26 and 4/40 as their best performances, have excellent economy rates of 4.20 and 4.11, respectively.

Vidarbha's Thakur has a best effort of 5/53 and has conceded an average of 5.70 runs per over.

