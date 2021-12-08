Most runs, most wickets and points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till December 8)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 saw its first day of action on December 8, with all teams in the five elite groups and the plate group playing their opening games.

Odisha, Gujarat and Vidarbha occupy the top three spots in the Elite Group A points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. They defeated Andhra, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, respectively, and are placed in that order in the standings, based on their net run rates.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Bengal were the three Elite Group B sides to win their encounters on the opening day of the tournament. They put it across Puducherry, Mumbai and Baroda, respectively.

Hyderabad, Saurashtra and Delhi got the better of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, respectively, on Wednesday. They are separated by net run rate in the Elite Group C points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra occupy the top three spots in Elite Group D. They defeated Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Uttarakhand, respectively, to start their campaigns on a positive note.

Goa, Rajasthan and Services are atop the Elite Group E points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. They won their respective encounters against Assam, Punjab and Railways on Wednesday.

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram emerged victorious in their respective matches against Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur and Bihar. They occupy the top four positions in the Plate Group points table.

Following are the team standings in all the six groups after the opening day of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22:

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He smashed 136 runs against Madhya Pradesh. Gaikwad has an excellent strike rate of 121.42 and has struck 14 fours and four sixes.

Tripura's Samit Gohil is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He played a 135-run knock against Arunachal Pradesh. Gohil's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 105.46 and are studded with 10 fours and five maximums.

Uttarakhand's Robin Bist occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. He scored 130 runs against Chhattisgarh. Bist made these runs at a strike rate of 102.36, with the help of 12 boundaries and a solitary six.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Chirag Jani, Yash Thakur and Dika Ralte are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. The three bowlers picked up five wickets apiece and are placed in that order based on their averages.

Saurashtra's Jani returned figures of 5/35 against Uttar Pradesh and has an excellent economy of 3.81. Vidarbha's Thakur and Mizoram's Ralte, who delivered spells of 5/53 and 5/60, conceded an average of 5.88 and 6.00 runs per over respectively.

Also Read Article Continues below

🏏CricDomestic🏏 @_CricDomestic Fifer for Saurashtra's Chirag Jani. Defending a total of 224. Brilliant effort from the paceman. #VijayHazareTrophy Fifer for Saurashtra's Chirag Jani. Defending a total of 224. Brilliant effort from the paceman. #VijayHazareTrophy https://t.co/iWHV0waril

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ruturaj Gaikwad play a 50+ knock on Thursday? Yes No 1 votes so far