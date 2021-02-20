Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 20 (Updated)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 began on February 20, with all the teams in Elite Groups A, B, and C playing a match each.

The focus will now shift to Elite Groups D and E and the Plate Group, with all sides in these groups scheduled to play their first encounters on Sunday, February 21.

Hyderabad, Gujarat, and Baroda were the three victorious Elite Group A teams on the first day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. They put it across Tripura, Chhattisgarh, and Goa respectively, and are placed in that order on the points table based on their run rates.

Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra, with four points each, occupy the top three spots in the Elite Group B points table. They defeated Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Vidarbha respectively to begin their campaigns on a positive note.

The top three positions in the Elite Groups C points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 are occupied by Railways, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh. The three teams have four points apiece in their respective kitties, courtesy of their wins against Bihar, Odisha, and Karnataka.

The standings in Groups A, B, and C after the opening day of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Ishan Kishan has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Jharkhand skipper blasted 173 runs against Madhya Pradesh. Kishan scored these runs at an outstanding strike rate of 184.04, with the help of nineteen fours and eleven sixes.

Third-highest score by a wicketkeeper-captain in List A cricket 👏



The Vijay Hazare trophy kicks off with a 💥, courtesy Ishan Kishan 😎#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/iPTLRbSaZa — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 20, 2021

Tilak Varma occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. The Hyderabad opener scored an unbeaten 156 runs against Tripura. Varma's runs came at an impressive strike rate of 107.58, and included ten fours apart from five hits over the rope.

Gurkeerat Mann is placed third on the highest run-scorers list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Punjab middle-order batsman played an unbeaten 139-run knock against Tamil Nadu, albeit in a losing cause. Mann had an excellent strike rate of 114.87, and struck fourteen fours and seven maximums.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Varun Aaron, Pradeep Poojar, and Arzan Nagwaswalla were the joint-highest wicket-takers on Day 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The three bowlers accounted for six wickets apiece.

Aaron bowled a spell of 6/37 to help Jharkhand dismiss Madhya Pradesh for just 98 runs. However, he was slightly expensive, as he conceded an average of 6.52 runs per over.

Most catches affected by a pair in a List-A innings:-

5 - "c Jeff Wilson b Evan Marshall"

For Otago vs Auckland, 1994



5 - "c Ishan Kishan b Varun Aaron"

For Jharkhand vs Madhya Pradesh, today#VijayHazareTrophy — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 20, 2021

Poojar of Railways came up with a spell of 6/43 against Bihar. The right-arm medium-pacer also had an excellent economy rate of 4.30.

Gujarat's Nagwaswalla conceded 54 runs while scalping his six wickets against Chattisgarh. He had a decent economy rate of 5.49.