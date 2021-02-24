Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until February 24 (Updated)

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 had its fifth day of action on February 24, with all the teams in Elite Group A, B, and C plying their trades.

Elite Group D and E, as well as the Plate Group sides, will display their wares on Thursday, February 25.

Gujarat and Baroda occupy the top two positions in the Elite Group A points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Both the teams have twelve points apiece, with the former placed higher due to their better net run rate.

Hyderabad, with eight points, trail the two table-toppers after suffering their first defeat in the tournament on Wednesday. Chhattisgarh crushed Goa to open their account in the tournament.

Goa and Tripura have been on the receiving end in all their three matches and occupy the last two spots in the Elite Group A points table.

Jharkhand is perched atop the Elite Group B points table of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. They are the only team in the group to have won all their three encounters.

Andhra is placed second in the group, with eight points to their credit. Punjab, Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh have all won a match thus far for the four points each in their respective kitties.

Kerala is the only team to have a hundred percent record in Elite Group C of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Karnataka, Railways, and Uttar Pradesh have eight points apiece, with the three teams having registered a couple of wins apart from a loss each.

Odisha and Bihar have come up short in all their three encounters and occupy the last two positions in the Elite Group C points table.

The team standings in all the six groups after the fifth day of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Devdutt Padikkal has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Karnataka opener has aggregated 301 runs in the three matches he has played, with a 152-run knock as his top score. Padikkal has an impressive strike rate of 93.47, and has struck 29 fours and seven sixes.

Yet another stunning performance from Devdutt Padikkal for Karnataka.



He averages 100.33 from 3 innings thus far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Robin Uthappa occupies the second spot on the run-scoring charts. The Kerala veteran has smashed 288 runs so far, with 107 being his highest score. Uthappa has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 118.03, with the help of 26 fours and thirteen maximums.

Robin Uthappa in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021:



107(85)

81(55)

100(104)#VijayHazareTrophy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 24, 2021

Tilak Varma has slipped to the third position in the highest run-getters list of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Hyderabad teenager has amassed 263 runs in the three knocks he has played, with an unbeaten 156 as his best effort. Varma's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 97.76, and include 22 fours and six hits over the boundary.

Most Wickets

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Shivam Sharma and Pradeep Poojar are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 5 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The two bowlers have accounted for eleven wickets apiece, with the former placed higher due to his better average.

Sharma from Uttar Pradesh has recorded the best figures of the tournament (7/31) and also has an excellent economy rate of 4.65. Railways' Poojar has a best effort of 6/43 and an impressive economy rate of 5.15.

Arzan Nagwaswalla, with ten wickets to his credit, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The Gujarat left-arm seamer has a spell of 6/54 as his best returns and an exceptional economy rate of 4.44.