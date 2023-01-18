VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Match 7

The seventh match of the ILT20 2023 will see Desert Vipers (VIP) take on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, January 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the VIP vs ABD Dream11 prediction.

The Desert Vipers started their campaign in some style, beating the Sharjah Warriors with relative ease. While their bowling unit fired in unison, the Vipers made light work of a tricky target courtesy of an Alex Hales special.

They will look to sustain their unbeaten start against the Knight Riders, who are still on the lookout for their first win of the season. Despite a star-studded side to fall back on, the Knight Riders haven't clicked as a unit and will rely on the superstar duo of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell to bail them out of a rut.

With both sides eyeing the two points, an interesting game is on the cards in Dubai.

VIP vs ABD Match Details, ILT20 2023, Match 7

The Desert Vipers and the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will lock horns in the seventh match of the ILT20 2023 in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

VIP vs ABD, ILT20 2023, Match 7

Date and Time: 18th January 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema

VIP vs ABD pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 13

The pitch in Dubai has been a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score reading 171 this season. The powerplay phase will be crucial, with nearly 30 percent of the wickets falling in the first six overs this season. There should be ample help available for the spinners too, with the skewed dimensions of the ground likely to have a say. Chasing is the norm at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with two out of three matches being won by the side batting second.

Record in Dubai in ILT20

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 171

2nd-innings score: 148

VIP vs ADB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders probable playing 11

Charith Asalanka, Kennar Lewis (wk), Colin Ingram, Brandon King, Fahad Nawaz, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine (c), Zawar Farid, Ali Khan, Ravi Rampaul and Matiullah Khan.

Desert Vipers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Vipers.

Desert Vipers probable playing 11

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Tom Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Tymal Mills, Ali Naseer and Gus Atkinson/Wanindu Hasaranga.

VIP vs ABD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Billings (49 off 38 vs Sharjah Warriors)

Sam Billings had a good outing against the Warriors, scoring 49 runs off just 38 balls. He has been in decent form of late, scoring handy cameos in the BBL for the Brisbane Heat as well. With Billings looking in good touch, he is a top pick for your VIP vs ABD Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Alex Hales (83 off 52 vs Sharjah Warriors)

Alex Hales was the star of the show for the Vipers against the Warriors, scoring 83 runs off just 52 balls. Like Billings, Hales had a good BBL campaign in the lead-up to ILT20. Given his record in the UAE and ability to score quick runs, Hales is a must-have in your VIP vs ABD Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Andre Russell (2 matches, 38 runs, Average: 19.00)

Andre Russell has not yet hit his stride in ILT20 with only 38 runs in two matches. He is one of the most feared batters in the world with a T20 strike rate in excess of 150. With Russell likely to take up the floater's role in the batting unit, he could be a good addition to your VIP vs ABD Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sunil Narine (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 16.33)

Sunil Narine has not done too badly with the ball for the Knight Riders, picking up three wickets at an average of 16.33. He is conceding less than eight runs an over despite bowling some tough overs for his side. Considering Narine's batting ability down the order, he is a must-have in your VIP vs ABD Dream11 prediction team.

VIP vs ABD match captain and vice-captain choices

Colin Munro

Colin Munro had a brilliant BBL season ahead of ILT20, scoring 278 runs in eight innings, including a couple of fifties. He has looked in good touch, taking on both pace and spin to good effect of late. Although he did not score many runs in his first ILT20 outing, Munro can be backed to score big as a captaincy pick in your VIP vs ABD Dream11 prediction team.

Colin Ingram

Colin Ingram is an experienced campaigner who has played all around the world in different franchise leagues. Although Ingram has not scored many runs, he is likely to bat in the top order and should enjoy the conditions on offer. With the southpaw due for a big score, he is a top captaincy choice in your VIP vs ABD Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ravi Rampaul 1/27 in the previous match Sunil Narine 3 wickets in 2 matches Andre Russell 38 runs in 2 matches Alex Hales 83 runs in 1 match Tymal Mills 1/11 in the previous match

VIP vs ABD match expert tips for ILT20 2023, Match 7

Akeal Hosein is a talented all-rounder who is known for his economical spells. Although he has not had the best of times in ILT20, Akeal is capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well. With the conditions likely to suit him, Akeal is a good addition to your VIP vs ABD Dream11 prediction team.

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Colin Ingram (vc), Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Brandon King

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Benny Howell

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Tymal Mills, Akeal Hosein

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

VIP vs ABD Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Colin Ingram, Alex Hales (c), Colin Munro

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (vc), Andre Russell, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Ali Khan, Tymal Mills, Akeal Hosein

