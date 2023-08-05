VK vs MON Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada match - August 5th, 2023

The Vancouver Knights and the Montreal Tigers will take on each other in Qualifier 2 of Global T20 Canada at CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario on Saturday, August 5.

After finishing the league stage in second spot with four wins and two defeats, the Vancouver Knights failed to live up to expectations in Qualifier 1 against table toppers Surrey Jaguars.

The Knights will be heavily determined to make a significant impact in this must-win encounter to earn their place in the grand finale.

On the other hand, the Montreal Tigers had a similar league phase, winning four games and losing two. They finished in third spot on the points table and defeated the Brampton Wolves by nine wickets in the eliminator to earn a place in the second qualifier.

Led by Tim Southee, the Tigers are having a top-class tournament this season and find themselves in a position to win two back-to-back encounters to lift the coveted trophy.

Ahead of the much-awaited game, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the VK vs MON Dream11 game.

#3 Carlos Brathwaite (MON) - 8.5 Credits

Birmingham Bears v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality T20 Blast

The Montreal Tigers bowling all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has picked up 10 wickets from seven encounters this season. Known for his medium-pace bowling, the West Indian knows his lines and lengths to make the opposition batters struggle.

With his wealth of experience, Brathwaite would be an excellent vice-captaincy choice in your fantasy team for the VK vs MON Dream11 game

#2 Corbin Bosch (VK) - 9 Credits

Image Credit: NDTV sports

The Vancouver Knights all-rounder Corbin Bosch is a valuable captaincy pick to have in your fantasy XI for the VK vs MON Dream11 game. He is giving a plethora of fantasy points in both batting and bowling departments.

With the willow, Bosch has scored 143 runs from six innings and went on to scalp nine wickets from seven encounters. He would be eager to make a valuable contribution to this encounter as well.

#1 Mohammed Rizwan (VK) - 9 Credits

England & Pakistan Net Sessions

The in-form wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has played only four matches this season and has already amassed 151 runs at an average of 75.50 at a strike rate of 118.90.

We can expect the opening batter to keep his side on top in his partner Fakhar Zaman’s absence. Rizwan is known for his calculated risky gameplay, which makes him a top-class captaincy pick in the VK vs MON Dream11 game.

