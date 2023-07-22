VK vs MP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada Match - July 22nd, 2023

The Vancouver Knights and the Mississauga Panthers will lock horns in the fourth match of Global T20 Canada at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on Saturday, July 22.

The Vancouver Knights started the tournament with a defeat against the Toronto Nationals. The star-studded batting line-up of the Knights couldn't take their side over the line in a rain-affected encounter.

They will aim to reverse the fortunes in the upcoming encounter to stay ahead of the game.

On the other hand, the Mississauga Panthers also share a similar story. They started their tournament with a defeat over the Brampton Wolves in yet another rain-marred game.

For the Panthers, only Azam Khan was the shining star, smacking 65 runs off just 55 balls. They need more such performances to take the lead in the competition.

That said, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the VK vs MP Dream11 game.

#3 Chris Gayle (MP) - 9 Credits

The Caribbean dashing opener Chris Gayle couldn't make a significant impact in the season opener against the Wolves, scoring just 10 runs with two fours. However, Gayle will be determined to turn the tables against the Knights.

With his game-changing abilities, Gayle could be one of the captains in your VK vs MP Dream11 game.

#2 James Neesham (MP) - 8.5 Credits

James Neesham had a poor outing in the tournament opener against the Panthers. He managed to score just one run in the middle order and rolled his arm for just one over.

However, the New Zealand all-rounder is expected to bowl his full quota of overs in the next game. Moreover, his finishing abilities with the bat could be an added advantage to make him a suitable skipper choice for your VK vs MP Dream11 game.

#1 Fakhar Zaman (VK) - 8.5 Credits

The Pakistani power-hitter, Fakhar Zaman, tops our list in this VK vs MP Dream11 game. Fakhar showed his prowess by scoring a valuable 36-run knock from 24 balls, including two fours and as many sixes in the team's opener against Toronto.

However, despite his heroics, his team ended up on the losing side. Fakhar’s form is very important if the Vancouver Knights want to return to winning ways in the ongoing Global T20 Canada.