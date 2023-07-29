VK vs SJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada match - July 30th, 2023

Vancouver Knights will lock horns with Surrey Jaguars in the 15th match of Global T20 Canada at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on Sunday, July 30.

The Knights currently hold the fifth spot winning two matches and losing two. They are having a roller coaster ride in the tournament. They started the tournament with a loss over Toronto and won over the Panthers. Subsequently, they faced another loss over the Tigers but managed to make a strong comeback with a win over the Wolves.

The Jaguars, on the other hand, are in the third spot on the table with two wins, one defeat, and one no result. Though they started the competition with a loss, they swiftly made a strong comeback with two wins over Toronto and the Panthers.

Without any further ado, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the VK vs SJ Dream11 game.

#3 Iftikhar Ahmed (SJ) - 8.5 Credits

Surrey Jaguars skipper Iftikhar Ahmed is one of the batting all-rounders to have a keen eye on. He has so far scored 93 runs batting in the middle order in four matches. Considering he is an effective bowler in the middle overs, it makes Ahmed a good captaincy choice in the VK vs SJ Dream11 game.

#2 Corbin Bosch (VK) - 8 Credits

Corbin Bosch, the Vancouver Knights all-rounder, is another promising captaincy choice to have in your VK vs SJ Dream11 game. He has so far picked four wickets in four matches.

Bosch is expected to open the attack in the powerplay overs, making life tough for opposition batters. We can expect him to pick some crucial wickets in this upcoming encounter.

#1 Fakhar Zaman (VK) - 8.5 Credits

Vancouver Knights opening batter Fakhar Zaman is the team's leading run-scorer with 153 runs at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 125.41. He scored these runs with 13 fours and seven sixes.

Zaman’s attacking gameplay right from the first ball makes him a very strong captaincy pick in the VK vs SJ Dream11 game.

