WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League, Match 18

Western Australia Women (WA-W) will be up against Queensland Fire Women (QUN-W) in the 18th match of the Women's National Cricket League at the WACA Ground in Perth on Friday, December 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Western Australia Women have won three out of their five matches and are third in the points table. Queensland Fire Women, meanwhile, have won four out of their five matches and are atop the standings.
The last time the two teams met, Western Australia Women registered a 10-wicket victory over Queensland Fire Women.
WA-W vs QUN-W Match Details, Women's National Cricket League
The 18th match of the Women's National Cricket League will be played on December 23 at the WACA Ground in Perth. The match is set to take place at 11:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
WA-W vs QUN-W, Women's National Cricket League, Match 18
Date and Time: 23 December 2022, 11:30 am IST
Venue: WACA Ground, Perth
WA-W vs QUN-W Pitch Report
The track at the WACA Ground generally favors the bowlers. The batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 180 runs.
Last 5 Matches (Women's National Cricket League)
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 3
Average first-innings score: 180
Average second-innings score: 190
WA-W vs QUN-W-W Form Guide (Last 3 matches)
Western Australia Women: W-L-L
Queensland Fire Women: L-W-W
WA-W vs QUN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match
WA-W injury/team news
No major injury updates.
WA-W Probable Playing 11
Maddy Darke (wk), Poppy Stockwell, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Ashley Day, Charis Bekker, Amy Edgar, Georgia Wyllie, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Zoe Britcliffe.
QUN-W injury/team news
No major injury updates.
QUN-W Probable Playing 11
Georgia Redmayne (wk), Caitlin Mair, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel, Lucy Hamilton.
WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Maddy Darke (5 matches, 189 runs, Strike Rate: 72.97)
Maddy is a decent middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. She has scored 189 runs at a strike rate of 72.97 in five matches.
Top Batter pick
Chloe Piparo (5 matches, 238 runs, Strike Rate: 80.41)
Piparo is an attacking top-order batter who likes to stamp her authority on bowlers right from the start. She has scored 238 runs at a strike rate of 80.41 in five matches.
Top All-rounder pick
Amy Edgar (5 matches, 57 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 74.03 and Economy Rate: 3.87)
Edgar can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both the bat and ball. She has picked up eight wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 3.87, while also scoring 57 runs.
Top Bowler pick
Lilly Mills (5 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.05)
Mills can keep things tight and pick up wickets at regular intervals. She has picked up 10 wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 4.05.
WA-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Ruth Johnston
Ruth is a quality all-rounder who can prove to be a great differential captaincy choice on Friday.
Amy Edgar
Amy has had a significant all-round impact in the Women's National Cricket League. She has picked up eight wickets while scoring 57 runs in five matches.
5 Must-picks with players stats for WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Lilly Mills: 10 wickets in 5 matches
Amy Edgar: 57 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches
Georgia Voll: 1 wicket and 225 runs in 5 matches
Chloe Piparo: 238 runs in 5 matches
Piepa Cleary: 38 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches
WA-W vs QUN-W match expert tips
Lilly Mills could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering her recent form.
WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Maddy Darke
Batters: Georgia Voll, Chloe Piparo, Laura Kimmince
All-rounders: Charli Knott, Amy Edgar (vc), Ruth Johnston (c)
Bowlers: Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills, Nicola Hancock, Georgia Prestwidge.
WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Caitlin Mair
Batters: Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Voll, Chloe Piparo
All-rounders: Charli Knott, Amy Edgar (c), Ruth Johnston
Bowlers: Taneale Peschel, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Prestwidge (vc), Piepa Cleary.
