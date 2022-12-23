WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League, Match 18

Western Australia Women (WA-W) will be up against Queensland Fire Women (QUN-W) in the 18th match of the Women's National Cricket League at the WACA Ground in Perth on Friday, December 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Western Australia Women have won three out of their five matches and are third in the points table. Queensland Fire Women, meanwhile, have won four out of their five matches and are atop the standings.

The last time the two teams met, Western Australia Women registered a 10-wicket victory over Queensland Fire Women.

WA-W vs QUN-W Match Details, Women's National Cricket League

The 18th match of the Women's National Cricket League will be played on December 23 at the WACA Ground in Perth. The match is set to take place at 11:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WA-W vs QUN-W, Women's National Cricket League, Match 18

Date and Time: 23 December 2022, 11:30 am IST

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

WA-W vs QUN-W Pitch Report

The track at the WACA Ground generally favors the bowlers. The batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 180 runs.

Last 5 Matches (Women's National Cricket League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 180

Average second-innings score: 190

WA-W vs QUN-W-W Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Western Australia Women: W-L-L

Queensland Fire Women: L-W-W

WA-W vs QUN-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

WA-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

WA-W Probable Playing 11

Maddy Darke (wk), Poppy Stockwell, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Ashley Day, Charis Bekker, Amy Edgar, Georgia Wyllie, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Zoe Britcliffe.

QUN-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

QUN-W Probable Playing 11

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Caitlin Mair, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel, Lucy Hamilton.

WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Maddy Darke (5 matches, 189 runs, Strike Rate: 72.97)

Maddy is a decent middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. She has scored 189 runs at a strike rate of 72.97 in five matches.

Top Batter pick

Chloe Piparo (5 matches, 238 runs, Strike Rate: 80.41)

Piparo is an attacking top-order batter who likes to stamp her authority on bowlers right from the start. She has scored 238 runs at a strike rate of 80.41 in five matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Amy Edgar (5 matches, 57 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 74.03 and Economy Rate: 3.87)

Edgar can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both the bat and ball. She has picked up eight wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 3.87, while also scoring 57 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Lilly Mills (5 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.05)

Mills can keep things tight and pick up wickets at regular intervals. She has picked up 10 wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 4.05.

WA-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruth Johnston

Ruth is a quality all-rounder who can prove to be a great differential captaincy choice on Friday.

Amy Edgar

Amy has had a significant all-round impact in the Women's National Cricket League. She has picked up eight wickets while scoring 57 runs in five matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Lilly Mills: 10 wickets in 5 matches

Amy Edgar: 57 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches

Georgia Voll: 1 wicket and 225 runs in 5 matches

Chloe Piparo: 238 runs in 5 matches

Piepa Cleary: 38 runs and 6 wickets in 5 matches

WA-W vs QUN-W match expert tips

Lilly Mills could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering her recent form.

WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Maddy Darke

Batters: Georgia Voll, Chloe Piparo, Laura Kimmince

All-rounders: Charli Knott, Amy Edgar (vc), Ruth Johnston (c)

Bowlers: Piepa Cleary, Lilly Mills, Nicola Hancock, Georgia Prestwidge.

WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

WA-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Caitlin Mair

Batters: Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Voll, Chloe Piparo

All-rounders: Charli Knott, Amy Edgar (c), Ruth Johnston

Bowlers: Taneale Peschel, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Prestwidge (vc), Piepa Cleary.

