WA-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League 2023, Match 6

The 6th match of the Women's National Cricket League 2023 will see Western Australia Women (WA-W) square off against Victoria Women (VCT-W) at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth on Thursday, September 28.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WA-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams played the 5th match of the league, and Western Australia Women won the match by a big margin of 8 wickets. Victoria Women, on the other hand, will try to redeem the last loss against Western Australia in today's match.

Victoria Women will give it their all to win the match, but Western Australia Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WA-W vs VCT-W Match Details

The 6th match of the Women's National Cricket League 2023 will be played on September 28 at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth.

The game is set to take place at 7:30 a.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WA-W vs VCT-W, Match 6

Date and Time: September 28, 2023, 7:30 a.m. IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch and set a target for the other team.

WA-W vs VCT-W Form Guide

WA-W - Will be playing their first match

VCT-W - Will be playing their first match

WA-W vs VCT-W Probable Playing XI

WA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

B Mooney (wk), M Carmichael, C Piparo (c), Amy Edgar, Chloe Ainsworth, A King, Maddy Darke, L Griffith, P Cleary, Zoe Britcliffe, Lilly Mills

VCT-W Playing XI

No injury updates

M Lanning, E Perry, K Garth, N Faltum (c & wk), Sophie Reid, Ella Hayward, A Sutherland, G Wareham, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff

WA-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Mooney

B Mooney is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match, as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. N Faltum is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Lanning

C Piparo and M Lanning are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Carmichael played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

E Perry

A Sutherland and E Perry are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. G Wareham is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

K Garth

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A King and K Garth. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Mills is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WA-W vs VCT-W match captain and vice captain choices

E Perry

E Perry will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Lanning

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Lanning, as she will bat in the top order and is in good form. You can make him the captain of the Grand League teams.

5 Must-Picks for WA-W vs VCT-W, Match 6

A Sutherland

E Perry

M Lanning

B Mooney

K Garth

Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: M Lanning, C Piparo

All-rounders: E Perry, A Sutherland, P Cleary, G Wareham

Bowlers: K Garth, A King, L Mills

Western Australia Women vs Victoria Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: M Lanning, C Piparo, M Carmichael

All-rounders: E Perry, A Sutherland, G Wareham, C Ainsworth

Bowlers: K Garth, A King, L Mills, Z Britcliffe