WAF vs LAKR Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s MLC 2023 match – July 21, 2023

The Washington Freedom (WAF) and the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) will lock horns with each other in the ninth match of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 on Friday, July 21. The Church Street Park in Morrisville will host the clash.

The Knight Riders, led by Sunil Narine, have lost three matches in a row and will be desperate to make a comeback. The Freedom, on the other hand, beat the Texas Super Kings by six runs and will be high on confidence.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your WAF vs LAKR Dream11 teams.

#3 Andre Russell (LAKR) – 9 credits

Andre Russell has been one of the bright spots for the Knight Riders and fantasy users should pick him for the WAF vs LAKR match. In three matches, the right-handed batter has racked up 99 runs at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 150.

Although Russell has not picked up a whole lot of wickets, he is expected to bowl his full quota of four overs.

#2 Matthew Short (WAF) – 7 credits

Matthew Short is an effective all-rounder and should be picked in fantasy teams for the WAF vs LAKR match. In the first match, he scored 80 runs off 50 balls against the Texas Super Kings. Short also went on to win the Player of the Match award.

The Australian can also bowl handy off-breaks and can chip in with wickets.

#1 Marco Jansen (WAF) – 8 credits

Marco Jansen is someone, who should definitely be picked by fantasy teams for the WAF vs LAKR match. In two matches, he has picked up three wickets. In the match against the Super Kings, tha lanky pacer picked up two crucial wickets and conceded only 31 runs.

Jansen can also play the big shots and is more than effective with the bat in the lower order.

