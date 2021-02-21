WAR vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CSA T20 Challenge Match - Feb 21st, 2021

Match six of the CSA T20 Challenge will see the Warriors square off against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins on Sunday. The game will be played at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

While the Warriors have lost their opening game and lack established players, the Dolphins look very balanced and have won two in two. Both teams will be eager to bag a win today.

CSA T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Warriors

Sinethemba Qeshile, Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Nqoepe, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Anrich Nortje, Tshepo Ntuli, Mthiwekaya Nabe, Stefan Tait, Lizo Makosi, Triston Stubbs, Jade de Klerk

Hollywoodbets Dolphins

Keshav Maharaj, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Kerwin Mungroo, Robbie Frylinck, Keegan Petersen, Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Mangaliso Mosehle, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Eathan Bosch, Ottneil Baartman

Predicted Playing XIs

Advertisement

Warriors

Marco Marais, Jon Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Sinethemba Qeshile, Gihahn Cloete, Lesiba Ngoepe, Lizo Makosi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Ayabulela Gqamane.

Hollywoodbets Dolphins

Grant Roelofsen, MJ Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon.

Match Details

Match: Warriors vs Hollywoodbets Dolphins, Match 6

Date: 21st February 2021, at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa

Pitch Report

As seen in the opening four games of the CSA T20 Challenge so far, the surface has something to offer to the bowlers with decent bounce and carry. Both sides should look to bat first should they win the toss. All in all, the pitch calls for a competitive game of cricket.

WAR vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WAR vs DOL Dream11 Team - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sinethemba Qeshile, Grant Roelofsen, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Robbie Frylink, Marco Marais, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Jon Jon Smuts

Captain: Robbie Frylink Vice-captain: Keshav Maharaj

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenton Stuurman, Sinethemba Qeshile, Grant Roelofsen, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Marais, David Miller, Khaya Zondo.

Captain: David Miller Vice-captain: Anrich Nortje