WAR vs GUA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Barbados T10 2022, Match 6

The Warriors will take on the Guardians in the sixth match of the Barbados T10 2022 at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill, on Thursday, December 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WAR vs GUA Dream11 prediction.

The Warriors have played only one match in the Barbados T10 2022 so far, losing to the Guardians by seven wickets. The Guardians, meanwhile, have played one more match, which ended in a tie against the Voyagers.

WAR vs GUA, Barbados T10 2022

The 6th match of the Barbados T10 2022 between the Warriors and the Guardians will be played on December 8 at Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill. The game is set to take place at 12 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAR vs GUA, Match 6, Barbados T10 2022

Date & Time: December 8th 2022, 12 AM IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Barbados, Cave Hill

WAR vs GUA Pitch Report

The pitch at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill, has been a good one to bat on. In the four completed Barbados T10 2022 games at the venue, the first-innings scores read 59, 93, 102, and 85.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

WAR vs GUA Probable Playing 11 today

Warriors team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Warriors Probable Playing XI: Leniko Boucher (wk), Zishan Motara, Jaden Lorde, Hakeem Perryman, Kenroy Williams, Jayden Roberts, Jared Gilkes, Jonathan Carter (c), Kemar Smith, Andre Mashall, Jediah Blades.

Guardians team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Guardians Probable Playing XI: Demario Jonathan Richards (wk), Shayne Moseley, Kyle Corbin, Alcindo Holder, Shaqkere Parris, Ryshon Williams, Tahj Tavernier, Jair McAllister, Javed Leacock, Romario Leon, Michail Powell.

Today’s WAR vs GUA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Demario Jonathan Richards (2 matches, 17 runs)

Demario Jonathan Richards has scored 17 runs while striking at 130.77 in the tournament so far. He has fared nicely behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Shayne Moseley (2 matches, 26 runs)

Shayne Moseley has accumulated 26 runs at a strike rate of 108.33 in two Barbados T10 2022 matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tahj Tavernier (2 matches, 3 runs, 2 wickets)

Tahj Tavernier has taken two wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 9.75. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Jaden Lorde (1 match, 2 wickets)

Jaden Lorde was the Warriors' best bowler in their season opener, returning with figures of 2/8 from two overs.

WAR vs GUA match captain and vice-captain choices

Jair McAllister (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Jair McAllister has been in superb form with the ball. He has picked up three wickets in two games at an economy rate of 2.25 and an average of just three.

Jonathan Carter (1 match, 6 runs)

Jonathan Carter scored only six runs in the first game of the tournament. But he has the ability to play big knocks and hit boundaries consistently.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WAR vs GUA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jair McAllister 3 wickets in 2 matches Jonathan Carter 6 runs in 1 match Jaden Lorde 2 wickets in 1 match Shayne Moseley 26 runs in 2 matches Tahj Tavernier 3 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches

WAR vs GUA match expert tips

Both teams have some good all-rounders who have performed consistently. The likes of Jonathan Carter, Ryshon Williams, Tahj Tavernier, and Jayden Roberts will be the ones to watch out for in the WAR vs GUA game.

WAR vs GUA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WAR vs GUA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Demario Jonathan Richards

Batters: Kenroy Williams, Shayne Moseley, Hakeem Perryman

All-rounders: Jonathan Carter (vc), Ryshon Williams, Tahj Tavernier, Jayden Roberts

Bowlers: Jair McAllister (c), Javed Leacock, Jaden Lorde

WAR vs GUA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WAR vs GUA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Leniko Boucher, Demario Jonathan Richards

Batters: Shayne Moseley (vc), Alcindo Holder, Hakeem Perryman

All-rounders: Jonathan Carter, Ryshon Williams, Tahj Tavernier (c)

Bowlers: Romario Leon, Jair McAllister, Jaden Lorde

Poll : 0 votes