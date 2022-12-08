Create
WAR vs GUA
Leniko Boucher

Bat & Wk

Hakeem Perryman

Bat

Kemar Smith

Bat

Kenroy Williams

Bat

Jared Gilkes

Bat

Joshua Haynes

All

Jonathan Carter

All

Jayden Roberts

All

Jaden Lorde

Bowl

Zishan Motara

Bowl

Jediah Blades

Bowl

Demario Jonathan Richards

Bat & Wk

Kyle Corbin

Bat

Alcindo Holder

Bat

Shaqkere Parris

Bat

Jamali Lynch

Bat

Ryshon Williams

All

Tahj Tavernier

All

Jair McAllister

All

Javed Leacock

Bowl

Romario Leon

Bowl

Michail Powell

Bowl

Shamario Depeiza

 

Zidan Harewood

 

Achilles Brown

 

Dario Seale

 

Andre Mashall

 

Neil Browne

 

Shayne Moseley

 

Tennyson Roach

 

Damel Evelyn

 

Pius Emilien

 

Match Details
Match
Match 6
Barbados T10
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
08 Dec, 12:00 AM IST
Venue
Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados, Cave Hill
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Tahj Tavernier
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Jair McAllister
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 4
BOWL: 3
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Jonathan Carter
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Hakeem Perryman
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 4
BOWL: 3
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Alcindo Holder

GUA . BAT

33 Runs

2 Matches

2.Shaqkere Parris

GUA . BAT

28 Runs

1 Match

3.Hakeem Perryman

WAR . BAT

23 Runs

1 Match

4.Demario Jonathan Richards

GUA . WK

17 Runs

2 Matches

5.Jayden Roberts

WAR . ALL

12 Runs

1 Match

Warriors

L

-

-

-

-

Guardians

D

W

-

-

-

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Starts 8 Dec 2022, 12:00 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.