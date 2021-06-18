WAS vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 18, 2021

Warwickshire will take on Lancashire in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Friday.

Warwickshire, who are sitting pretty at the top of the points table, started their T20 Blast campaign with a loss to Yorkshire. However, they have since won four games on the bounce and the Will Rhodes-led side will be eager to extend their winning run when they lock horns with Lancashire.

Lancashire, on the other hand, are heading into the fixture on the back of a loss to Durham. Although they have looked good in the T20 Blast this season, Lancashire have faltered a couple of times. With three wins and two losses from five games, they are fourth in the North Group points table. Lancashire will be eager to bounce back and return to winning ways at the earliest.

Squads to choose from

Warwickshire: Will Rhodes (c), Carlos Braithwaite, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Michael Burgess (wk), Sam Hain, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Jake Lintott, Pieter Malan, Craig Miles, Dan Mousley, Ed Pollock, Chris Woakes

Lancashire: Dane Vilas (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen, Alex Davies, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings

Predicted Playing XIs

Warwickshire: Ed Pollock, Pieter Malan, Will Rhodes (c), Sam Hain, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Mousley, Michael Burgess (wk), Chris Woakes, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Jacob Lintott

Lancashire: Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen, Alex Davies, Jos Buttler (wk), Dane Vilas (c), Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Matthew Parkinson

Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Lancashire

Date & Time: June 18th 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

This will be the first T20 Blast game of the season at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Although the 22-yard surface at the venue is usually a solid one to bat on, the bowlers have something in it for them as well. While the spinners should be able to extract some turn off the surface, the pacers are expected to be able to move the new ball around. All in all, an all-round pitch is likely to be in store for today's T20 Blast game.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WAS vs LAN)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Sam Hain, Finn Allen, Pieter Malan, Carlos Braithwaite, Will Rhodes, Liam Livingstone, Danny Briggs, Matt Parkinson, Jacob Lintott

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Carlos Braithwaite

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Sam Hain, Finn Allen, Ed Pollock, Chris Woakes, Carlos Braithwaite, Liam Livingstone, Danny Briggs, Tom Bailey, Matt Parkinson

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Sam Hain

Edited by Samya Majumdar