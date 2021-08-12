WAS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup Match 

Warwickshire will face Somerset in a Group B Royal London One-Day Cup encounter at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Thursday.

Warwickshire are in the bottom half of the points table. They have been pretty inconsistent in the Royal London One-Day Cup, having won three games and lost four times. Somerset, on the other hand, started their Royal London One-Day Cup campaign with three wins and a washout. But they are yet to win a game since. A victory today would them a spot in the knockouts.

WAS vs SOM Probable Playing 11 Today

Warwickshire: Ed Pollock, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes (c), Michael Burgess (wk), Matthew Lamb, Dan Mousley, Tim Bresnan, Jacob Bethell , Ethan Brookes, Karl Carver, Craig Miles

Somerset: Steven Davies (wk), Sam Young, Edward Byrom, James Hildreth, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Bartlett, Ben Green, Josh Davey (c), George Thomas, Marchant de Lange, Sonny Baker

Match Details

WAS vs SOM, Group B, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: August 12th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The track at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham is an excellent one to bat on. Two Royal London One-Day Cup games have been played at the venue this season, with both matches seeing teams post first-innings scores in excess of 300. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards today.

Today’s WAS vs SOM Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Steven Davies – The Somerset wicket-keeper has been striking the ball really well, scoring 223 runs at a strike rate of 108.25.

Batsmen

Robert Yates – The left-handed top-order batsman has amassed 279 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 94.57.

James Hildreth – Hildreth has contributed nicely with the bat for Somerset, accumulating 234 runs at a strike-rate of 102.18.

All-rounders

Will Rhodes – The Warwickshire skipper has been in top form with both the bat and ball in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He has scored 196 runs and picked up eight wickets.

Lewis Goldsworthy – Goldsworthy has batted superbly in the Royal London One-Day Cup, scoring 302 runs at an average of 60.40. He has three wickets to his name as well.

Bowlers

Ethan Brookes – Brookes may have been expensive with the ball, but he has taken seven wickets in as many games in the 50-over tournament.

Sonny Baker – The 18-year-old Somerset pacer has picked up 10 wickets from seven games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAS vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Lewis Goldsworthy (SOM): 484 points

Robert Yates (WAS): 470 points

Will Rhodes (WAS): 470 points

Jacob Bethell (WAS): 460 points

Steven Davies (SOM): 389 points

Important stats for WAS vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Will Rhodes: 196 runs & 8 wickets; SR – 74.52 & ER – 5.57

Robert Yates: 279 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 94.57 & ER – 4.83

Lewis Goldsworthy: 302 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 87.79 & ER – 5.03

Sonny Baker: 10 wickets; ER – 5.73

WAS vs SOM Dream 11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Warwickshire vs Somerset - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steven Davies, Michael Burgess, James Hildreth, Matthew Lamb, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes, Lewis Goldsworthy, Jacob Bethell, Josh Davey, Ethan Brookes, Sonny Baker

Captain: Will Rhodes. Vice-captain: Lewis Goldsworthy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steven Davies, Michael Burgess, James Hildreth, George Bartlett, Robert Yates, Will Rhodes, Lewis Goldsworthy, Jacob Bethell, Marchant de Lange, Craig Miles, Sonny Baker

Captain: Jacob Bethell. Vice-captain: Steven Davies

