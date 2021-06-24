WAS vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 24th, 2021

Warwickshire will take on Derbyshire in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Warwickshire are currently third in the North Group points table, having won four of their seven T20 Blast games so far. They will head into Thursday's game on the back of a 22-run loss to Durham. Warwickshire will be eager to return to winning ways and move up the standings.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, currently find themselves in the penultimate position in the North Group standings. They have played eight T20 Blast games thus far, winning just two and losing six. Derbyshire have lost their last three matches, with their most recent defeat coming at the hands of Leicestershire.

Squads to choose from:

Warwickshire

Will Rhodes, Carlos Brathwaite, Jacob Bethell, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Matt Lamb, Pieter Malan, Craig Miles, Liam Norwell, Ed Pollock

Derbyshire

Harry Came, Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Tom Wood, Matt Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Mattie McKiernan, Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest, Logan Van Beek, George Scrimshaw, Michael Cohen, Conor McKerr

Predicted Playing XIs

Warwickshire

Will Rhodes, Carlos Brathwaite, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Matt Lamb, Pieter Malan, Craig Miles, Ed Pollock

Derbyshire

Luis Reece, Harry Came, Tom Wood, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Brooke Guest, Anuj Dal, Logan van Beek, Conor McKerr, George Scrimshaw

Match Details

Match: Warwickshire vs Derbyshire, 64th Match

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date and Time: 24th June, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Edgbaston track is a paradise for pacers, who can expect a lot of swing and carry on this ground. Fast bowlers can prove to be extremely effective with the new ball, with the average first innings score at the venue being 135 runs.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WAS vs DER)

WAS vs DER Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Leus du Plooy, Sam Hain, Harry Came, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Carlos Brathwaite, Logan van Beek, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles

Captain: Luis Reece. Vice-captain: Carlos Brathwaite

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Leus du Plooy, Sam Hain, Harry Came, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, Carlos Brathwaite, Logan van Beek, George Scrimshaw, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles

Captain: Matt Critchley. Vice-captain: Leus du Plooy

