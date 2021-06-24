WAS vs DER Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 24th, 2021

Derbyshire locks horns with Warwickshire in Match No. 65 of Vitality T20 Blast 2021 at Edgbaston on June 24.

Speaking about the performance of both teams so far, Warwickshire enjoys the third spot in the North Group whereas Derbyshire is in the eighth position.

On that note, here are three players who should be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this crunch T20 Blast encounter.

#3 Luis Reece

Derbyshire's blazing opening batter has been in brilliant form in the T20 Blast 2021. He has already struck three half-centuries and is one of the highest run-getters in the tournament.

Luis Reece has gleaned 231 runs in eight innings thus far, and with the kind of form he is in, he is only going to score more runs.

Reece is also more than just a capable left-arm fast bowler. He has bowled some important spells for his team, picking up five wickets so far this season.

#2 Mathew Critchley

Derbyshire all-rounder Mathew Critchley has made a lasting impact in the T20 Blast 2021 for his team. Coming lower down the order to bat, Critchley has 164 runs to his belt.

With the ball, Mathew Critchley has picked up eight wickets thus far.

#1 Sam Hain

Warwickshire’s most trusted batsman, Sam Hain, is the third-highest run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2021 so far. Having batted in six innings, Sam Hain has raked in 286 runs, embellished with three half-centuries.

He has scored those runs with an eye-popping average of 71.5 and a strike rate of almost 150. These stats only talk about how destructive he has been with the bat this season.

