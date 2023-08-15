WAS vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup, Match 46

Warwickshire (WAS) will take on Derbyshire (DER) in the 46th match of the Royal London One Day Cup 2023 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday, August 15. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WAS vs DER Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Warwickshire have been outstanding in the tournament so far. They have won all four of their matches and are currently at the top of the points table. Derbyshire's campaign have been quite the opposite. They have lost three of their four matches and are currently in the seventh spot in Group B. While Warwickshire will try to maintain their position at the top of the table, Derbyshire need a win to stay alive in the tournament.

The 46th match of the Royal London One Day Cup will be played on August 15 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The match will commence at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WAS vs DER, 46th Match, Royal London One Day Cup

Date and Time: August 15, 2023, Tuesday; 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

WAS vs DER Probable Playing XIs

WAS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WAS Probable Playing XI

R Yates, E Barnard, K Smith, W Rhodes (c), M Burgess (wk), E Brookes, H Shaikh, C Miles, M Booth, J Benedict Lintott, and O Hannon-Dalby.

DER Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DER Probable Playing XI

Harry Came, Luis Reece, David Lloyd, Wayne Madsen, Haider Ali, B Guest (c and wk), M Mckiernan, A Thomson, Mark Watt, S Conners, and Suranga Lakmal.

WAS vs DER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Brooke Guest (Avg Points - 51.25)

Brooke Guest has looked in decent touch with the bat in this tournament. He has been pretty consistent with the bat and that makes Guest a good choice from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter - Harry Came (Avg Points - 85)

Harry Came has been the most consistent batter for Derbyshire in this tournament. He has delivered with the bat on a regular basis at the top of the order. Came is a must-pick for this game.

All-rounder - Ed Barnard (Avg Points - 157.75)

Ed Barnard has been in brilliant form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He has delivered with both trades consistently in all the matches and will be a go-to choice for this game too.

Bowlers - Oliver Hannon Dalby (Avg Points - 116)

Oliver Dalby has been a consistent wicket-taker in this tournament. With the kind of form Dalby is in, his presence guarantees you some points in the fantasy contests.

WAS vs DER match captain and vice-captain choices

Ed Barnard

Ed Barnard is in great all-round form. He is regularly scoring runs and is also picking up crucial wickets. Barnard will be the best choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Luis Reece

Luis Reece has been pretty consistent with the bat in this tournament. The fact that he can also deliver with the ball makes Reece a great candidate to be selected as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for WAS vs DER, Match 46

Brooke Guest

Harry Came

Luis Reece

Ed Barnard

O Hannon-Dalby

WAS vs DER Match Expert Tips

The wicket will be a good one for batting. Batters and all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

WAS vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Match 46, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: M Burgess, Brooke Guest

Batters: David Lloyd, Harry Came

All-rounders: Ed Barnard, Luis Reece, A Thomson

Bowlers: O Hannon-Dalby, C Miles, S Conners, J Lintott

WAS vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Match 46, Grand League Team

