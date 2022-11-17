WAS vs DOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for 4-Day Franchise Series 2022, Division 1

The Division 1 match of the 4-Day Franchise Series 2022 will see the Warriors (WAS) locking horns with the Dolphins (DOL) at St. George's Park in Gqeberha on Thursday, November 17. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the WAS vs DOL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Dolphins will be playing their first match of the tournament after a successful domestic CSA season. The Warriors, on the other hand, won their last match against Boland by seven wickets.

The Dolphins will give it their all to win the match, but the Warriors have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WAS vs DOL Match Details

The Division 1 match of the 4-Day Franchise Series 2022 will be played on November 17 at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAS vs DOL, Division 1

Date and Time: November 17, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

Pitch Report

The surface at St George's Park in Gqeberha looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams would prefer to chase the target on this pitch.

WAS vs DOL Form Guide

WAS - W

DOL - Will be playing their first match

WAS vs DOL Probable Playing XI

WAS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Matthew Breetzke (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Jordan Hermann, Rudi Second, Diego Rosier, Beyers Swanepoel, Tiaan van Vuuren, Lesiba Ngoepe, Glenton Stuurman, Ziyaad Abrahams, and Tsepo Ndwandwa.

DOL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Grant Roelofsen (wk), Keegan Petersen, Sarel Erwee, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, JJ Smuts, Bryce Parsons, Prenelan Subrayen, Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, and Andile Simelane.

WAS vs DOL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Second

R Second is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. G Roelofsen is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

W Lubbe

W Lubbe and K Petersen are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Erwee has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

J Smuts

G Stuurman and J Smuts are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Ngoepe is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Dupavillon

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Dupavillon and B Swanepoel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Ndwandwa is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WAS vs DOL match captain and vice-captain choices

G Stuurman

G Stuurman is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He smashed 11 runs and scalped nine wickets in the last match.

J Smuts

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make J Smuts the captain of the grand league teams. Players can even make him the captain of the head-to-head leagues.

5 Must-Picks for WAS vs DOL, Division 1

J Smuts

G Stuurman

K Petersen

W Lubbe

S Erwee

Warriors vs Dolphins Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Warriors vs Dolphins Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Warriors vs Dolphins Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: G Roelofsen, R Second

Batters: K Petersen, W Lubbe, S Erwee

All-rounders: L Ngoepe, G Stuurman, J Smuts

Bowlers: T Ndwandwa, B Swanepoel, D Dupavillon

Warriors vs Dolphins Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Warriors vs Dolphins Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: G Roelofsen, R Second

Batters: K Petersen, W Lubbe, S Erwee, J Hermann

All-rounders: G Stuurman, J Smuts

Bowlers: T Ndwandwa, M Nabe, D Dupavillon

