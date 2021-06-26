WAS vs DUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 26, 2021

Warwickshire are set to lock horns with Durham in the North Group fixture of the T20 Blast on Saturday, June 26 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Warwickshire are currently third in the points table, with four wins in eight games and a net run rate of 0.503. In their previous match, they lost to Derbyshire by five wickets after failing to defend a total of 167 runs.

Durham are in a similar position as well in the championship. After winning four of their eight games, they are placed fourth and a win would take them above Warwickshire in the points table.

On that note, we look at three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming T20 Blast fixture.

#3 Carlos Brathwaite

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has been outstanding for the Warwickshire team. He is their leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps from seven games at an economy rate of 7.78.

Having scored 100 runs at an average of 16.66, he has given glimpses of his power-hitting as well. In the previous game against Derbyshire, he picked up two wickets for 27 runs.

#2 David Bedingham

Durham Cricket v Notts Outlaws - Vitality T20 Blast

David Bedingham has performed well for Durham as he has notched 217 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 157.24. The right-hander already has two fifties against Lancashire and Nottinghamshire.

He has also hit the most sixes, 12, for his team. Although Bedingham failed to deliver in two encounters, registering scores of 0 and 1, he remains a key member of the Durham unit.

#1 Sam Hain

Notts Outlaws v Birmingham Bears - Vitality T20 Blast

Sam Hain has arguably been the standout batter for Warwickshire in the tournament. Having scored 286 runs from seven matches, the right-hander has shown his class on a consistent basis. He has scored at an average of 57.20 while maintaining a strike rate of 145.91.

Although he bagged a duck against Derbyshire in the team's last game on Thursday, Durham will be wary of the threat Sam Hain poses with the bat. He is a must-pick in your Dream11 team for the upcoming T20 Blast fixture.

