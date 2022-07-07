WAS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022, Quarter-final 2

Warwickshire (WAS) will take on Hampshire (HAM) in the second quarter-final of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Thursday, July 7.
Both Warwickshire and Hampshire have been in good form this season, finishing the group stage with an identical win-loss record of 9-5. While Warwickshire topped the North Group, Hampshire finished fourth in the South Group.
WAS vs HAM Probable Playing 11 today
Warwickshire: Paul Stirling, Alex Davies (wk), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Jake Lintott, Danny Briggs, Olly Stone, Craig Miles.
Hampshire: Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane.
Match Details
WAS vs HAM, T20 Blast 2022, 2nd Quarter-final
Date & Time: July 7th 2022, 11 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
Pitch Report
The track at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham is usually a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. On the bowling front, spinners have performed well on this ground in the T20 Blast 2022.
Today’s WAS vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Ben McDermott has been in decent form with the bat in the ongoing T20 Blast, smashing 340 runs at a strike rate of 136.54.
Batters
James Vince is currently the top run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2022 with 622 runs at an average of 56.54. He has two hundreds and three half-centuries to his name.
Adam Hose has scored 541 runs, including one hundred and four fifties, at an average of 60.11.
All-rounder
James Fuller has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 265 runs and picked up 16 wickets.
Bowler
Jake Lintott has been excellent with the ball in the T20 Blast 2022, scalping 22 wickets so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in WAS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team
James Vince (HAM): 960 points
James Fuller (HAM): 898 points
Adam Hose (WAS): 839 points
Jake Lintott (WAS): 769 points
Liam Dawson (HAM): 674 points
Important stats for WAS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team
Adam Hose: 541 runs
Jake Lintott: 22 wickets
James Vince: 622 runs
James Fuller: 265 runs & 16 wickets
Liam Dawson: 17 wickets
WAS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, James Vince, Adam Hose, Paul Stirling, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Dan Mousley, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Wood, Jake Lintott, Danny Briggs.
Captain: James Vince. Vice-captain: Jake Lintott.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Alex Davies, James Vince, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Dan Mousley, Brad Wheal, Jake Lintott, Olly Stone.
Captain: James Fuller. Vice-captain: Adam Hose.