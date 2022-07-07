WAS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022, Quarter-final 2

Warwickshire (WAS) will take on Hampshire (HAM) in the second quarter-final of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Thursday, July 7.

Both Warwickshire and Hampshire have been in good form this season, finishing the group stage with an identical win-loss record of 9-5. While Warwickshire topped the North Group, Hampshire finished fourth in the South Group.

WAS vs HAM Probable Playing 11 today

Warwickshire: Paul Stirling, Alex Davies (wk), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Jake Lintott, Danny Briggs, Olly Stone, Craig Miles.

Hampshire: Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (c), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane.

Match Details

WAS vs HAM, T20 Blast 2022, 2nd Quarter-final

Date & Time: July 7th 2022, 11 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The track at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham is usually a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. On the bowling front, spinners have performed well on this ground in the T20 Blast 2022.

Today’s WAS vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott has been in decent form with the bat in the ongoing T20 Blast, smashing 340 runs at a strike rate of 136.54.

Batters

James Vince is currently the top run-scorer in the T20 Blast 2022 with 622 runs at an average of 56.54. He has two hundreds and three half-centuries to his name.

Adam Hose has scored 541 runs, including one hundred and four fifties, at an average of 60.11.

All-rounder

James Fuller has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 265 runs and picked up 16 wickets.

Bowler

Jake Lintott has been excellent with the ball in the T20 Blast 2022, scalping 22 wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team

James Vince (HAM): 960 points

James Fuller (HAM): 898 points

Adam Hose (WAS): 839 points

Jake Lintott (WAS): 769 points

Liam Dawson (HAM): 674 points

Important stats for WAS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Adam Hose: 541 runs

Jake Lintott: 22 wickets

James Vince: 622 runs

James Fuller: 265 runs & 16 wickets

Liam Dawson: 17 wickets

WAS vs HAM Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Warwickshire vs Hampshire - T20 Blast 2022 Quarter-final 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, James Vince, Adam Hose, Paul Stirling, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Dan Mousley, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Wood, Jake Lintott, Danny Briggs.

Captain: James Vince. Vice-captain: Jake Lintott.

Dream11 Team for Warwickshire vs Hampshire - T20 Blast 2022 Quarter-final 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Alex Davies, James Vince, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Dan Mousley, Brad Wheal, Jake Lintott, Olly Stone.

Captain: James Fuller. Vice-captain: Adam Hose.

