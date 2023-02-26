WAS vs KTS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA Four-Day Series Division 1, Match 36

The 36th match of the CSA Four-Day Series Division 1 will see the Warriors (WAS) squaring off against the Knights (KTS) at St. George's Park in South Africa on Sunday, February 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WAS vs KTS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Knights have won none of their last five matches. The Warriors, on the other hand, have won three of their last four games of the tournament.

The Knights will give it their all to win the match, but the Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WAS vs KTS Match Details

The 36th match of the CSA Four-Day Series Division 1 will be played on February 26 at St. George's Park in South Africa. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAS vs KTS, Match 36

Date and Time: 26th February 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: St. George's Park, South Africa

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

WAS vs KTS Form Guide

WAS - Won three of their last four matches

KTS - Won zero of their last five matches

WAS vs KTS Probable Playing XI

WAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Kyle Jacobs, Jordan Hermann, Lesiba Ngoepe, Matthew Breetzke, Rudi Second (c & wk), Diego Rosier, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Ziyaad Abrahams

KTS Playing XI

No injury updates

Matthew Kleinveldt, Isaac Dikgale, Pite van Biljon ©, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Patrick Kruger, Patrick Botha, Aubrey Swanepoel, Gerald Coetzee, Nealan van Heerden, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Mbulelo Budaza

WAS vs KTS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Second

R Second is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Breetzke is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Hermann

W Lubbe and J Hermann are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Rosier played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Stuurman

L Ngoepe and G Stuurman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Swanepoel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Swanepoel

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Swanepoel and T Ndwandwa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Nabe is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WAS vs KTS match captain and vice-captain choices

J Hermann

J Hermann will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs in the match, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 417 points in the last two matches.

G Stuurman

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Stuurman as he will bat in the middle order and also complete bowl crucial overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 300 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for WAS vs KTS, Match 36

G Stuurman

J Hermann

W Lubbe

D Rosier

B Swanepoel

Warriors vs Knights Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 batters, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Warriors vs Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Second, M Breetzke

Batters: J Hermann, R Van Tonder, W Lubbe, D Rosier

All-rounders: G Stuurman

Bowlers: B Swanepoel, M Nabe, T Ndwandwa, Z Abrahams

Warriors vs Knights Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Second, M Breetzke

Batters: J Hermann, R Van Tonder, W Lubbe, D Rosier

All-rounders: G Stuurman, L Ngoepe, A Swanepoel

Bowlers: B Swanepoel, T Ndwandwa

