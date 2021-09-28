WAS vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for County Championship 2021, Final

Warwickshire will take on Lancashire in the Final of the County Championship 2021 at the Lord’s Stadium in London on Tuesday.

Warwickshire have already been crowned champions of the Willis Trophy Final. This was their first victory since 2012. Chris Woakes was instrumental with the ball in the match. Lancashire, meanwhile, have finished second in the standings. They defeated Hampshire by a single wicket in the previous game!

WAS vs LAN Probable Playing 11 Today

WAS XI

Robert Yates, Dominic Sibley, Will Rhodes, Sam Hain, Matthew Lamb, Michael Burgess (wk), Chris Woakes, Tim Bresnan, Danny Briggs, Liam Norwell, Craig Miles

LAN XI

George Balderson, Alex Davies (wk), Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Jack Blatherwick, Dane Vilas, Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Matt Parkinson

Match Details

WAS vs LAN, County Championship 2021, Final

Date and Time: 28th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s Stadium, London

Pitch Report

The fast bowlers will try to make the most of the conditions and will find plenty of swing to offer. Batters will need to spend more time on the pitch before trying to take on the bowlers.

Today’s WAS vs LAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the gloves behind the stumps, there are few players better than A Davies in the competition. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter who can take on the bowlers makes him a convincing choice for your Fantasy Side.

Batters

J Bohannon is known to bide his time on the pitch before unleashing the classic strokes. Once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. He scored a half century in the first innings of the previous Test.

All-rounders

All-rounders are especially crucial for any fantasy side and L Wells has been at the top of his game recently. Not having him as your WAS vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Side multiplier choice might be a big mistake. Wells scored a century and picked up three wickets in the previous match.

Chris Woakes is another great all-round choice who bowls right-arm pace. He can terrorize batters with his raw speed and accuracy and he picked up a three-wicket haul in the last game.

Bowlers

T Bailey’s bowling could prove hard to deal with. He’s in excellent form as well

Top 5 best players to pick in WAS vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

J Bohannon (LAN) – 526 points

L Wells (LAN) – 498 points

T Bailey (LAN) – 361 points

S Hain (WAS) – 329 points

A Davies (LAN) – 261 points

Important stats for WAS vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

J Bohannon: 853 runs and 3 wickets

L Wells: 305 runs and 3 wickets

T Bailey: 75 runs and 9 wickets

S Hain: 826 runs

WAS vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today

WAS vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Davies, J Bohannon, S Hain, D Sibley, L Wells, M Lamb, C Woakes, T Bailey, M Parkinson, C Miles, D Briggs

Captain: J Bohannon, Vice-Captain: L Wells

WAS vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Davies, C Benjamin, J Bohannon, S Hain, D Sibley, L Wells, C Woakes, T Bailey, M Parkinson, S Mahmood, C Miles

Captain: C Woakes, Vice-Captain: S Hain

Edited by Diptanil Roy