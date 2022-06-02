WAS vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Warwickshire (WAS) will take on Leicestershire (LEI) in a North Group T20 Blast 2022 fixture at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, 2 June.

Warwickshire have been in superb form in the T20 Blast 2022. With three wins from as many games, they sit pretty at the top of the points table. Leicestershire, meanwhile, have three losses and a win to their name and occupy the penultimate position in the standings.

WAS vs LEI Probable Playing 11 today

Warwickshire: Paul Stirling, Jacob Bethell, Alex Davies (wk), Robert Yates, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Henry Brookes, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles.

Leicestershire: Hamish Rutherford, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Lewis Hill (wk), Colin Ackermann (c), Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Roman Walker, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Match Details

WAS vs LEI, North Group, T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: June 2nd 2022, 7 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham has been a superb one to bat on. Warwickshire smashed 207/3 in 16 overs in the first game before chasing down 159 with 3.1 overs to spare in the second. Another batting beauty is likely to be in store for today's T20 Blast 2022 fixture.

Today’s WAS vs LEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Davies has been extremely clinical behind the stumps, taking five catches and affecting one stumping. He has also chipped in with the bat, scoring 42 runs at a strike rate of 120.

Batter

Paul Stirling has been in top form with the bat in the T20 Blast 2022, having amassed 164 runs at a strike rate of 207.59.

All-rounder

Ben Mike has made an impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 96 runs at a strike rate of 147.69 in addition to picking up five wickets.

Bowler

Danny Briggs has bowled superbly in the T20 Blast 2022, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.16.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAS vs LEI Dream11 Prediction Team

Ben Mike (LEI): 283 points

Paul Stirling (WAS): 244 points

Danny Briggs (WAS): 207 points

Naveen-ul-Haq (LEI): 204 points

Carlos Brathwaite (WAS): 119 points

Important stats for WAS vs LEI Dream11 Prediction Team

Paul Stirling: 164 runs

Danny Briggs: 7 wickets

Ben Mike: 96 runs & 5 wickets

Naveen-ul-Haq: 6 wickets

WAS vs LEI Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Warwickshire vs Leicestershire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Davies, Adam Hose, Paul Stirling, Rishi Patel, Colin Ackermann, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Mike, Scott Steel, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Ben Mike.

Dream11 Team for Warwickshire vs Leicestershire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Davies, Chris Benjamin, Paul Stirling, Rishi Patel, Colin Ackermann, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Mike, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Captain: Danny Briggs. Vice-captain: Ben Mike.

