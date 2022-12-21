WAS vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CSA One-Day Challenge Division One, Match 25

CSA One-Day Challenge Division One has reached its business end. In the 25th game of the competition, Warriors (WAS) will take on Lions (LIO) at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth. Before the live action begins, here's all you need to know about the , playing XIs and pitch report.

This will be a contest between the front and back benchers of the competition. Lions are atop the points table with ten points from five games. They have won every game till now and have dominated the league.

Meanwhile, Warriors have managed just two points from six games. It has been a miserable campaign for them, as they have won just one of their six games.

WAS vs LIO Match Details

The 25th game of the CSA One-Day Challenge Division One will be played at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth on December 21 at 4:30 pm IST. You can follow the live action of the match in the section.

Match: WAS vs LIO, CSA One-Day Challenge Division One, Match 25

Date and Time: December 21, 2022; 4:30 pm IST

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

WAS vs LIO Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park has been host to two very contrasting games. While one saw 600 plus runs being scored, the other was limited to only 312. However, both games were won by the team chasing. In the low scoring game, the chasing team also excelled while bowling first. Chasing a target seems to be a viable option on this strip.

Last 2 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won batting second: 2

Average score batting first: 237

Average score batting second: 240

WAS vs LIO Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Warriors: L-L-W-L-L

Lions: W-W-W-W-W

WAS vs LIO probable playing XIs for today's match

WAS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

WAS Probable Playing XI

Wihan Lubbe, Jordan Hermann, Diego Rosier (c), Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Lesiba Ngoepe, Glenton Stuurman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Akhona Mnyaka, Ziyaad Abrahams

LIO Injury/Team News

No major injury update

LIO Probable Playing XI

Joshua Richards, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Wian Mulder, Mitchell van Buuren, Dominic Hendricks (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Tladi Bokako, Lutho Sipamla, Wandile Makwetu, Duanne Olivier

WAS vs LIO Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ryan Rickelton (5 Matches, 377 Runs, Strike Rate: 102.45)

He will be seen opening the innings for the Lions and can bat for a long time. Rickelton has scored 377 runs in the tournament and tops the batting charts.

Top Batter Pick

Jordan Hermann (6 Matches, 289 Runs, Strike Rate: 86.27)

Being the opener for the Warriors, he will get the chance to play a long innings. Hermann has 289 runs in the tournament, the highest by a Warriors player.

Top All-rounder pick

Wihan Lubbe (6 Matches, 174 Runs, Strike Rate: 87.87)

The left-handed opening batter has played some decent knocks throughout the tournament. Lubbe looked in good touch, notching up a half-century in the last outing.

Top Bowler Pick

Ziyaad Abrahams (6 Matches, 13 Wickets, Economy Rate: 5.68)

The right-arm fast bowler has been on song throughout the tournament. He's a strike bowler who can pick up wickets regularly.

WAS vs LIO match captain and vice captain choices

Ryan Rickelton

The wicketkeeper-batter from the Lions has been in some serious form, scoring 377 runs in the tournament at an average of 75.40. The fact that these runs have come at a strike rate of 102.44 shows the zone he's in. His presence in the fantasy XI is guaranteed to give you some points.

Reeza Hendricks

The right-handed batter is a class act. He has not been in the best of form and will look to prove himself in this game. The fact that he can roll his arms with the ball gives you the added dynamism in your fantasy XI to pick up points if he gets a wicket or two.

5 Must-picks with players stats for WAS vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ryan Rickelton - 377 runs in 5 matches

Jordan Hermann - 289 runs in 6 matches

Wihan Lubbe - 174 runs in 6 matches

Dominic Hendricks - 201 runs in 4 matches

Ziyaad Abrhams - 13 wickets in 6 matches

WAS vs LIO Match Expert Tips

Lutho Sipamla

The fast-medium bowler has played in just two games in the tournament but has looked in great wicket-taking form. Sipamla has picked up six wickets in two games, conceding runs at an economy of just 4.31 runs per over.

For more valuable insights and fantasy tips on the WAS vs LIO match, click .

WAS vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 25, Head-to-Head League

WAS vs LIO Dream11 Prediction - CSA One-Day Challenge Division One

WAS vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Diego Rosier, Dominic Hendricks, Jordan Hermann

All-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Wihan Lubbe

Bowlers: Ziyaad Abrahams, Lutho Sipamla, Akhona Mnyaka

WAS vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 25, Grand League

WAS vs LIO Dream11 Prediction - CSA One-Day Challenge Division One

WAS vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann

All-rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Wihan Lubbe, B Fortuin

Bowlers: Ziyaad Abrahams, Lutho Sipamla, Akhona Mnyaka

Poll : 0 votes