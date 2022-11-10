WAS vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for 4-Day Franchise Series 2022, Division 1

The Division 1 match of the CSA T20 Challenge will see the Warriors (WAS) locking horns with the Rocks (ROC) at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday, November 10. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the WAS vs ROC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic CSA season. The Warriors have a lot of experienced and in-form players, whereas the Rocks have a young team of promising players.

The Rocks will give it their all to win the match, but the Warriors have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WAS vs ROC Match Details

The Division 1 match of the CSA T20 Challenge will be played on November 10 at Boland Park in Paarl. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAS vs ROC, Division 1

Date and Time: November 10, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report

The surface at Boland Park in Paarl looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this pitch.

WAS vs ROC Form Guide

WAS - Will be playing their first match

ROC - Will be playing their first match

WAS vs ROC Probable Playing XI

WAS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Matthew Breetzke (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Jordan Hermann, Rudi Second, Diego Rosier, Beyers Swanepoel, Tiaan van Vuuren, Lesiba Ngoepe, Glenton Stuurman, Ziyaad Abrahams, and Tsepo Ndwandwa.

ROC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Clyde Fortuin (wk), Janneman Malan, Valintine Kitime, Pieter Malan, Michael Copeland, Farhaan Behardien, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Khwezi Gumede, Hardus Viljoen, and Imran Manack.

WAS vs ROC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Breetzke

M Breetzke is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. C Fortuin is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

J Malan

W Lubbe and J Malan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Hermann has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

F Behardien

T Van Vuuren and F Behardien are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Von Berg is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Xenxe

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Xenxe and G Stuurman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Ndwandwa is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WAS vs ROC match captain and vice-captain choices

F Behardien

F Behardien is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

J Malan

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make J Malan the captain of the grand league teams. Players can even make him the captain of the head-to-head leagues.

5 Must-Picks for WAS vs ROC, Division 1

J Malan

F Behardien

S Vo Berg

B Xenxe

M Breetzke

Warriors vs Rocks Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Warriors vs Rocks Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Warriors vs Rocks Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Breetzke, C Fortuin

Batters: J Malan, W Lubbe, J Hermann

All-rounders: S Von Berg, T Van Vuuren, F Behardien

Bowlers: T Ndwandwa, B Xenxe, G Stuurman

Warriors vs Rocks Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Warriors vs Rocks Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Breetzke

Batters: J Malan, W Lubbe, J Hermann

All-rounders: S Von Berg, T Van Vuuren, F Behardien

Bowlers: Z Abrahams, H Viljoen, B Xenxe, G Stuurman

