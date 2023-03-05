WAS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for CSA Four-Day Series Division 1, Match 23

The 23rd game of the CSA Four-Day Series Division 1 will see Warriors (WAS) square off against the Titans (TIT) at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday (March 5). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WAS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Titans have won two of their last five games, while the Warriors have won three of their last five. The Titans will look to win the game, but the Warriors are expected to prevail.

WAS vs TIT Match Details

The 23rd game of the CSA Four-Day Series Division 1 will be played on March 5 at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WAS vs TIT, Match 23

Date and Time: March 5, 2023; 1:30 PM IST

Venue: St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The pitch looks conducive for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

WAS vs TIT Form Guide

WAS - Won three of their last five games

TIT - Won two of their last five games

WAS vs TIT Probable Playing XIs

WAS

No injury updates

Kyle Jacobs, Jordan Hermann, Lesiba Ngoepe, Matthew Breetzke, Rudi Second (c & wk), Diego Rosier, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Ziyaad Abrahams

TIT

No injury updates

Neil Brand, Jiveshan Pillay, Theunis de Bruyn, Dewald Brevis, Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Musa Twala, Dayyan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Junior Dala

WAS vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Second

Second is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Breetzke is another good pick.

Batters

J Hermann

D Brevis and Hermann are the two best batter picks. D Rosier played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

G Stuurman

N Brand and Stuurman are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Bosch is another good pick.

Bowlers

B Swanepoel

The top bowler picks are B Swanepoel and Z Abrahams. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Gqamane is another good pick.

WAS vs TIT match captain and vice-captain choices

B Swanepoel

Swanepoel bats in the middle order and also bowls, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 477 points in the last three games.

G Stuurman

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Stuurman the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also bowls. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 335 points in the last three games.

Five Must-Picks for WAS vs TIT, Match 23

G Stuurman

R Second

M Breetzke

J Hermann

B Swanepoel

Warriors vs Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four batters who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Warriors vs Titans Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Second, M Breetzke, D Ferreira

Batters: J Hermann, D Rosier

All-rounders: G Stuurman, N Brand, C Bosch

Bowlers: B Swanepoel, Z Abrahams, A Gqamane

Warriors vs Titans Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Second, M Breetzke, D Ferreira

Batters: J Hermann, D Rosier, D Brevis

All-rounders: G Stuurman, N Brand, C Bosch

Bowlers: B Swanepoel, Z Abrahams

