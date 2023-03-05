WAS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for CSA Four-Day Series Division 1, Match 23

The 23rd game of the CSA Four-Day Series Division 1 will see Warriors (WAS) square off against the Titans (TIT) at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday (March 5). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WAS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
The Titans have won two of their last five games, while the Warriors have won three of their last five. The Titans will look to win the game, but the Warriors are expected to prevail.
WAS vs TIT Match Details
The 23rd game of the CSA Four-Day Series Division 1 will be played on March 5 at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: WAS vs TIT, Match 23
Date and Time: March 5, 2023; 1:30 PM IST
Venue: St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth
Pitch Report
The pitch looks conducive for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.
WAS vs TIT Form Guide
WAS - Won three of their last five games
TIT - Won two of their last five games
WAS vs TIT Probable Playing XIs
WAS
No injury updates
Kyle Jacobs, Jordan Hermann, Lesiba Ngoepe, Matthew Breetzke, Rudi Second (c & wk), Diego Rosier, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Ziyaad Abrahams
TIT
No injury updates
Neil Brand, Jiveshan Pillay, Theunis de Bruyn, Dewald Brevis, Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Musa Twala, Dayyan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Junior Dala
WAS vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
R Second
Second is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Breetzke is another good pick.
Batters
J Hermann
D Brevis and Hermann are the two best batter picks. D Rosier played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.
All-rounders
G Stuurman
N Brand and Stuurman are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Bosch is another good pick.
Bowlers
B Swanepoel
The top bowler picks are B Swanepoel and Z Abrahams. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Gqamane is another good pick.
WAS vs TIT match captain and vice-captain choices
B Swanepoel
Swanepoel bats in the middle order and also bowls, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 477 points in the last three games.
G Stuurman
As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Stuurman the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also bowls. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 335 points in the last three games.
Five Must-Picks for WAS vs TIT, Match 23
G Stuurman
R Second
M Breetzke
J Hermann
B Swanepoel
Warriors vs Titans Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four batters who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Warriors vs Titans Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: R Second, M Breetzke, D Ferreira
Batters: J Hermann, D Rosier
All-rounders: G Stuurman, N Brand, C Bosch
Bowlers: B Swanepoel, Z Abrahams, A Gqamane
Warriors vs Titans Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: R Second, M Breetzke, D Ferreira
Batters: J Hermann, D Rosier, D Brevis
All-rounders: G Stuurman, N Brand, C Bosch
Bowlers: B Swanepoel, Z Abrahams