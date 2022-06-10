WAS vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast, Match 65

Warwickshire (WAS) will take on Yorkshire (YOR) in the 65th match of the English T20 Blast 2022 at the Edgbaston Ground in Birmingham on Friday.

Warwickshire have won two consecutive games in the tournament and will look to extend their winning streak to three matches.

Yorkshire, on the other hand, are coming off a four-run defeat to Lancashire after winning their previous two games in a row. The team will look to get back on track when they play on Friday by picking up two points.

WAS vs YOR Probable Playing 11 Today

WAS XI

Jacob Bethell, Paul Stirling, Alex Davies (wk), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjanmin, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Jake Lintott, Danny Briggs, Olly Stone, Craig Miles.

YOR XI

Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Adil Rashid, Dominic Drakes, Matthew Revis, Dom Bess, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, David Willey (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Will Fraine.

Match Details

WAS vs YOR, English T20 Blast, Match 65

Date and Time: June 10, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston Ground, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston has been quite balanced in recent games. The pacers should be able to find some movement with the new ball. Wickets in hand will be key, with 141 being the average total at the venue.

Today's WAS vs YOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Davies: Davies came out on top against Durham, scoring 49 runs at a strike rate of 104.26, including six fours. Given his current form, he is an absolute must-pick for the wicket-keeper position.

Batters

Paul Stirling: He was brilliant with the bat in the first phase of the tournament, scoring quick runs at the top of the order. However, he has failed miserably in his last three games, going out on a duck in two of them. Given his skillset, he is expected to make a big comeback innings in this game.

All-rounders

Jordan Thompson: He has been Yorkshire's best bowler in the tournament, consistently providing breakthroughs when needed. He also leads the most wickets chart with 15 scalps at an excellent average of 17.06 in seven games, making him an excellent choice for captaincy.

Bowlers

Adil Rashid: He is one of the best leg-break spinners in the world, but the surface does not help spinners much, even though he can be lethal on any given day, as he has done many times. He's a must-have bowler from Yorkshire.

3 best players to pick in WAS vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Jonathan Tattersall (YOR): 116 points

Sam Hain (WAS): 213 points

Dawid Malan (YOR): 232 points

Key stats for WAS vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Jake Lintott - 13 wickets in seven games; bowling average: 13.07.

Adam Lyth – 220 runs in seven games; batting average: 31.42.

Danny Briggs - 10 wickets in seven games; bowling average: 18.80

WAS vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Today (English T20 Blast)

WAS vs YOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Davies, Paul Stirling, Adam Lyth, David Malan, Adam Hose, Carlos Brathwaite, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles

Captain: Jordan Thompson, Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling.

WAS vs YOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Davies, Paul Stirling, Adam Lyth, David Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Carlos Brathwaite, David Willey, Jordan Thompson, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles

Captain: Jordan Thompson, Vice-Captain: Jake Lintott.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far