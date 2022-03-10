WAU vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia One Day Cup 2021/22, Final

Western Australia will take on New South Wales in the final of the Australia One Day Cup 2021/22 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Friday.

Western Australia have managed four wins from their six matches to finish on top of the table. However, they’ve played only one match since November, which ended in a massive six-wicket win over Victoria earlier this week.

The big win allowed Western Australia to overtake the Blues and Tasmania in the standings.

New South Wales, meanwhile, have hardly played any 50-over cricket. They’ve had four matches without a ball being bowled and almost find themselves lucky to be in the final.

WAU vs NSW Probable Playing 11 Today

WAU XI

Josh Philippe (wk), D Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (c), Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff

NSW XI

Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson (c), Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Daniel Sams, Baxter Holt (wk), Liam Hatcher, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa

Match Details

WAU vs NSW, Australia One Day Cup 2021/22, Final

Date and Time: 11th March, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report

Weather conditions are predicted to be overcast and pacers might find assistance, at least in the initial stages of the game. Batting is likely to get easier as the match progresses and both sides would love to chase.

Today’s WAU vs NSW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe has been in terrific form this season and has smacked 261 runs at an average of 43. He was dismissed for cheap in the previous match and is expected to come good here.

Batters

Shaun Marsh has plenty of experience and continues to marshal the batting order for his side. Marsh has scored 127 runs so far in this competition.

All-rounders

D’Arcy Short is a wonderful all-rounder who was in top form in the previous game as well. He has 115 runs in five innings and has also picked up wickets. Short will be a great captaincy choice for your WAU vs NSW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Andrew Tye has bowled wonderfully in this competition. He has picked up 11 wickets in six matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAU vs NSW Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe (WAU) – 421 points

Andrew Tye (WAU) – 417 points

Ashton Turner (WAU) – 342 points

D’Arcy Short (WAU) – 285 points

Josh Behrendorff (WAU) – 273 points

Important stats for WAU vs NSW Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe: 261 runs

Andrew Tye: 11 wickets

Ashton Turner: 242 runs

Daniel Sams: 21 runs and one wicket

WAU vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Today

WAU vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Shaun Marsh, Kurtis Patterson, D’Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Hayden Kerr, Tanveer Sangha

Captain: D’Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe

WAU vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Shaun Marsh, Kurtis Patterson, D’Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Hayden Kerr

Captain: Hayden Kerr, Vice-Captain: Ashton Turner

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee