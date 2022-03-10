WAU vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia One Day Cup 2021/22, Final

Western Australia will take on New South Wales in the final of the Australia One Day Cup 2021/22 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Friday.
Western Australia have managed four wins from their six matches to finish on top of the table. However, they’ve played only one match since November, which ended in a massive six-wicket win over Victoria earlier this week.
The big win allowed Western Australia to overtake the Blues and Tasmania in the standings.
New South Wales, meanwhile, have hardly played any 50-over cricket. They’ve had four matches without a ball being bowled and almost find themselves lucky to be in the final.
WAU vs NSW Probable Playing 11 Today
WAU XI
Josh Philippe (wk), D Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (c), Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff
NSW XI
Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson (c), Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Daniel Sams, Baxter Holt (wk), Liam Hatcher, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa
Match Details
WAU vs NSW, Australia One Day Cup 2021/22, Final
Date and Time: 11th March, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne
Pitch Report
Weather conditions are predicted to be overcast and pacers might find assistance, at least in the initial stages of the game. Batting is likely to get easier as the match progresses and both sides would love to chase.
Today’s WAU vs NSW Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Josh Philippe has been in terrific form this season and has smacked 261 runs at an average of 43. He was dismissed for cheap in the previous match and is expected to come good here.
Batters
Shaun Marsh has plenty of experience and continues to marshal the batting order for his side. Marsh has scored 127 runs so far in this competition.
All-rounders
D’Arcy Short is a wonderful all-rounder who was in top form in the previous game as well. He has 115 runs in five innings and has also picked up wickets. Short will be a great captaincy choice for your WAU vs NSW Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowlers
Andrew Tye has bowled wonderfully in this competition. He has picked up 11 wickets in six matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in WAU vs NSW Dream11 prediction team
Josh Philippe (WAU) – 421 points
Andrew Tye (WAU) – 417 points
Ashton Turner (WAU) – 342 points
D’Arcy Short (WAU) – 285 points
Josh Behrendorff (WAU) – 273 points
Important stats for WAU vs NSW Dream11 prediction team
Josh Philippe: 261 runs
Andrew Tye: 11 wickets
Ashton Turner: 242 runs
Daniel Sams: 21 runs and one wicket
WAU vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Shaun Marsh, Kurtis Patterson, D’Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Hayden Kerr, Tanveer Sangha
Captain: D’Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Shaun Marsh, Kurtis Patterson, D’Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Hayden Kerr
Captain: Hayden Kerr, Vice-Captain: Ashton Turner