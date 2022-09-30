WAU vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australian One-Day Cup, Match 6

Western Australia will lock horns with New South Wales in the sixth match of the Australian One-Day Cup at the WAQA Ground in Perth on October 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WAU vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Western Australia won their opening match against Victoria by five wickets and are third in the points table. New South Wales, on the other hand, are fifth in the points table, having lost their opening match against Victoria by a margin of three runs (D/L Method).

WAU vs NSW Match Details

The sixth match of the Australian One-Day Cup will be played at WAQA Ground in Perth on Saturday, October 1. The match is set to take place at 07:35 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAU vs NSW, Australian One-Day Cup, Match 6

Date and Time: 1st October 1, 2022, 07:35 AM IST

Venue: WAQA Ground, Perth.

WAU vs NSW Pitch Report

The track at the WAQA Ground is a batter’s paradise, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers can trouble the batters due to the double-paced nature of the pitch. Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 3 Matches (previous tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 221

Average second innings score: 202

WAU vs NSW Form Guide (Previous Matches)

WAU: W

NSW: L

WAU vs NSW probable playing 11s for today’s match

WAU Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

WAU Probable Playing 11

Josh Philippe, D’Arcy Short, Sam Whiteman, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Joel Paris, Lance Morris, Andrew Tye.

NSW Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NSW Probable Playing 11

Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Jack Edwards, William Salzmann, Chris Tremain, Liam Hatcher, Mickey Edwards, Nathan Lyon.

WAU vs NSW Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Philippe (1 match, 100 runs, Strike Rate: 104.17)

Josh has been in red hot form with the bat, smashing a fabulous century with a strike rate of 104.17.

Top Batter Pick

Daniel Hughes (1 match, 117 runs, Strike Rate: 91.41)

Hughes has had a huge impact in the first match of this tournament itself. He scored a total of 117 runs with a strike rate of 91.41.

Top All-rounder Pick

D’Arcy Short (1 match, 90 runs, Strike Rate: 79.65)

Short has been regularly contributing with both the bat and ball. He managed to amass 90 runs in the opening match against Victoria.

Top Bowler Pick

Andrew Tye (1 match, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.40)

Tye has played a single match and is already one of the top performers for his team. He has scalped four wickets at an economy of 5.40.

WAU vs NSW match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Moises Henriques

Henriques is one of the best all-rounders in this tournament with his contributions with both bat and ball.

D’Arcy Short

Short is an experienced campaigner who is looking in great touch to lead your fantasy team on Saturday.

5 Must-pick players with stats for WAU vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Daniel Hughes 117 runs in 1 match Josh Philippe 100 runs in 1 match Andrew Tye 4 wickets in 1 match D’Arcy Short 90 runs in 1 match Joel Paris 2 wickets in 1 match

WAU vs NSW match expert tips

D’Arcy Short could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

WAU vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head to Head League

WAU vs NSW Dream11 Prediction - Australian One-Day Cup

WAU vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Ashton Turner, Jason Sangha

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, D’Arcy Short, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye

WAU vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

WAU vs NSW Dream11 Prediction - Australian One-Day Cup

WAU vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe, Cameron Bancroft

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Ashton Turner

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, D’Arcy Short, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye

