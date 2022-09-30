WAU vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australian One-Day Cup, Match 6

Western Australia will lock horns with New South Wales in the sixth match of the Australian One-Day Cup at the WAQA Ground in Perth on October 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WAU vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Western Australia won their opening match against Victoria by five wickets and are third in the points table. New South Wales, on the other hand, are fifth in the points table, having lost their opening match against Victoria by a margin of three runs (D/L Method).
WAU vs NSW Match Details
The sixth match of the Australian One-Day Cup will be played at WAQA Ground in Perth on Saturday, October 1. The match is set to take place at 07:35 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
WAU vs NSW, Australian One-Day Cup, Match 6
Date and Time: 1st October 1, 2022, 07:35 AM IST
Venue: WAQA Ground, Perth.
WAU vs NSW Pitch Report
The track at the WAQA Ground is a batter’s paradise, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers can trouble the batters due to the double-paced nature of the pitch. Two of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by the chasing teams.
Last 3 Matches (previous tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 221
Average second innings score: 202
WAU vs NSW Form Guide (Previous Matches)
WAU: W
NSW: L
WAU vs NSW probable playing 11s for today’s match
WAU Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
WAU Probable Playing 11
Josh Philippe, D’Arcy Short, Sam Whiteman, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Joel Paris, Lance Morris, Andrew Tye.
NSW Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
NSW Probable Playing 11
Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Jack Edwards, William Salzmann, Chris Tremain, Liam Hatcher, Mickey Edwards, Nathan Lyon.
WAU vs NSW Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Josh Philippe (1 match, 100 runs, Strike Rate: 104.17)
Josh has been in red hot form with the bat, smashing a fabulous century with a strike rate of 104.17.
Top Batter Pick
Daniel Hughes (1 match, 117 runs, Strike Rate: 91.41)
Hughes has had a huge impact in the first match of this tournament itself. He scored a total of 117 runs with a strike rate of 91.41.
Top All-rounder Pick
D’Arcy Short (1 match, 90 runs, Strike Rate: 79.65)
Short has been regularly contributing with both the bat and ball. He managed to amass 90 runs in the opening match against Victoria.
Top Bowler Pick
Andrew Tye (1 match, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.40)
Tye has played a single match and is already one of the top performers for his team. He has scalped four wickets at an economy of 5.40.
WAU vs NSW match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Moises Henriques
Henriques is one of the best all-rounders in this tournament with his contributions with both bat and ball.
D’Arcy Short
Short is an experienced campaigner who is looking in great touch to lead your fantasy team on Saturday.
5 Must-pick players with stats for WAU vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
WAU vs NSW match expert tips
D’Arcy Short could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.
WAU vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head to Head League
WAU vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe
Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Ashton Turner, Jason Sangha
All-rounders: Moises Henriques, D’Arcy Short, Aaron Hardie
Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye
WAU vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League
WAU vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe, Cameron Bancroft
Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Ashton Turner
All-rounders: Moises Henriques, D’Arcy Short, Aaron Hardie
Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye