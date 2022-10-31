WAU vs QUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2022, Match 9

Western Australia (WAU) will take on Queensland (QUN) in Match 9 of the Sheffield Shield 2022 on Monday at the WACA Ground in Perth. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WAU vs QUN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Both teams drew their last matches after impressive wins in their first matches. Queensland won their first match against Tasmania, while Western Australia won their first match against New South Wales.

Western Australia will give it their all to win the match, but Queensland are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WAU vs QUN Match Details

Match 9 of the Sheffield Shield 2022 will be played on October 31 at the WACA Ground in Perth. The game is set to take place at 8:00 AM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAU vs QUN, Match 9

Date and Time: 31 October 2022, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

Pitch Report

The pitch at the WACA Ground in Perth is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

WAU vs QUN Form Guide

WAU - W D

QUN - W D

WAU vs QUN Probable Playing XI

WAU Playing XI

No major injury updates

Josh Philippe (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (c), Hilton Cartwright, Teague Wyllie, D'arcy Short, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Lance Morris, Corey Rocchiccioli

QUN Playing XI

No major injury updates

Jimmy Peirson (wk), Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee

WAU vs QUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Pierson (2 matches, 156 runs)

J Pierson, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. C Bancroft is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Labuschagne (2 matches, 141 runs)

U Khawaja and M Labuschagne are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Renshaw is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

M Neser (2 matches, 137 runs, 8 wickets)

D'arcy Short and M Neser are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. X Bartlett is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

G Sandhu (2 matches, 16 runs, 9 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Sandhu and J Paris. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Swepson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WAU vs QUN match captain and vice-captain choices

J Pierson

J Pierson will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him among the safest options for the captaincy. Players can also make him the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 156 runs in the last two games.

M Neser

Since the pitch is decent for batters, you can make M Neser the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. He has already smashed 137 runs and taken eight wickets in the last two test matches.

5 Must-Picks for WAU vs QUN, Match 9

M Labuschagne 141 runs 195 points J Pierson 156 runs 252 points M Neser 137 runs and 8 wickets 335 points G Sandhu 16 runs and 9 wickets 233 points M Renshaw 215 runs 292 points

Western Australia vs Queensland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Western Australia vs Queensland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fanatsy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Pierson, C Bancroft

Batters: M Labuschagne, U Khawaja, M Renshaw

All-rounders: M Neser, D'arcy Short

Bowlers: J Paris, J Richardson, G Sandhu, M Swepson

Western Australia vs Queensland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Pierson, C Bancroft

Batters: M Labuschagne, H Cartwright, M Renshaw

All-rounders: M Neser

Bowlers: L Morris, J Richardson, G Sandhu, M Swepson, M Steketee

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes