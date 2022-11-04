WAU vs QUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2022-23 Match 11

Western Australia (WAU) will take on Queensland (QUN) in match number 11 of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2022-23 at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the WAU vs QUN Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

These two sides have had contrasting starts to this tournament. Western Australia seem to be in red-hot form. They have won each of their three games and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table.

Meanwhile, Queensland have lost both their fixtures and will be desperate to turn things around.

WAU vs QUN, Match Details

The 11th match of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2022-23 between Western Australia and Queensland will be played on November 5, 2022, at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth. The game is set to take place at 7.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WAU vs QUN

Date & Time: November 5, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Pitch Report

One 50-over game has been played at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth and the Western Australian fast bowlers blew away New South Wales for a mere 77 all-out as the four seamers shared the 10 scalps.

The pitch will continue to assist the fast bowlers but the batters are expected to fare better. The ball might come onto the bat nicely and a score of around 250 could be par.

WAU vs QUN Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

Western Australia: W, W, W

Queensland: L, L

WAU vs QUN Probable Playing 11 today

Western Australia Team News

Josh Inglis has been included in the side and he will slot straight into the playing XI. Either Cameron Bancroft or Hilton Cartwright might make way. Also, Lance Morris is not in the squad for this game while Cameron Gannon is likely to replace him.

Western Australia Probable Playing XI: Josh Philippe (wk), D’Arcy Short, Sam Whiteman, Cameron Bancroft/Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner (c), Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, and Cameron Gannon.

Queensland Team News

Liam Guthrie has been named in the 13-man squad for Queensland. He is likely to replace Xavier Bartlett in the playing XI.

Queensland Probable Playing XI: Usman Khawaja (c), Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Liam Guthrie, and Mitchell Swepson.

Today’s WAU vs QUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Philippe (3 matches, 218 runs)

Josh Philippe has been batting exceedingly well this season. The Western Australian wicketkeeper-batter has amassed 218 runs in three innings while striking at 113.54. He has one hundred and one fifty so far.

Top Batter Pick

Usman Khawaja (2 matches, 39 runs)

Usman Khawaja has got a couple of good starts in this tournament but he hasn't really kicked on and played a big knock. He has made 39 runs in two outings with the bat. Overall, he averages 45.78 in List ‘A’ cricket and can score daddy hundreds.

Top All-rounder Pick

D’Arcy Short (3 matches, 141 runs, 0 wickets)

D’Arcy Short seems to be batting well. The left-hander has accumulated 141 runs in three games so far in this competition. He can also chip in nicely with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Jason Behrendorff (3 matches, 4 wickets)

Jason Behrendorff has bowled well this season. The left-arm seamer has returned with four scalps in three fixtures at an economy rate of 4.95.

WAU vs QUN match captain and vice-captain choices

Andrew Tye (3 matches, 9 wickets)

Andrew Tye has been in terrific form with the ball. He has picked up nine wickets in three matches at an average of 13. He has a bowling strike-rate of 13.7.

Michael Neser (2 matches, 23 runs, 3 wickets)

Michael Neser can be very effective with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has taken three wickets at an economy of 4.90 and has chipped in with 23 runs with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WAU vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Josh Philippe 218 runs in 3 matches Andrew Tye 9 wickets in 3 matches Michael Neser 3 wickets & 23 runs in 2 matches Usman Khawaja 39 runs in 2 matches Jason Behrendorff 4 wickets in 3 matches

WAU vs QUN match expert tips

Fast bowlers are likely to dominate this encounter and hence, they will be the key. Thus, the likes of Michael Neser, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Mark Steketee could be the ones to watch out for.

WAU vs QUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Western Australia vs Queensland - Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2022-23.

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Ashton Turner, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Michael Neser, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson

WAU vs QUN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Western Australia vs Queensland - Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2022-23.

Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Pierson, Josh Philippe

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Sam Whiteman, Matt Renshaw

All-rounders: Michael Neser, D’Arcy Short, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Mark Steketee

