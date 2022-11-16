WAU vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia One Day Cup 2022, Match 13

Western Australia (WAU) will take on South Australia (SAU) in Match 13 of the Australia One Day Cup 2022 on Wednesday at the WACA Ground in Perth. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WAU vs SAU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

South Australia have won three of their last four games and will be looking to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Western Australia, on the other hand, have won all of their last four matches.

South Australia will give it their all to win the match, but Western Australia are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WAU vs SAU Match Details

Match 13 of the Australia One Day Cup 2022 will be played on November 16 at the WACA Ground in Perth. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAU vs SAU, Match 13

Date and Time: November 16, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: WACA Ground, Perth

Pitch Report

The pitch at the WACA Ground in Perth is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Western Australia and Queensland, where a total of 467 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

WAU vs SAU Form Guide

WAU - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

SAU - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

WAU vs SAU Probable Playing XI

WAU Playing XI

No major injury updates

Josh Philippe, D’Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner ©, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Cameron Gannon, Jason Behrendorff

SAU Playing XI

No major injury updates

Jake Weatherald, Travis Head ©, Nathan McSweeney, Alex Carey (wk), Jake Lehmann, Thomas Kelly, Liam Scott, Benjamin Manenti, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Harry Conway

WAU vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Philippe (4 matches, 291 runs)

J Philippe, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. A Carey is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

J Lehmann (4 matches, 149 runs)

H Cartwright and J Lehmann are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Turner is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

N McSweeney (4 matches, 217 runs, 2 wickets)

D Short and N McSweeney are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. T Head is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

B Manenti (4 matches, 85 runs, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Manenti and A Tye. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. J Behrendorff is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WAU vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

N McSweeney

N McSweeney will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, so he is among the safest options for the captaincy. Players can also make him the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 217 runs and taken two wickets in the last four games.

J Philippe

Since the pitch is decent for batters, you can make J Philippe the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order. He has already smashed 291 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for WAU vs SAU, Match 13

J Philippe 291 runs 418 points N McSweeney 217 runs ans 2 wickets 324 points B Manenti 85 runs and 7 wickets 314 points A Tye 9 wickets 275 points A Carey 183 runs 275 points

Western Australia vs South Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Western Australia vs South Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Philippe, A Carey

Batters: J Lehmann, A Turner, H Cartwright, J Weatherald

All-rounders: T Head, D Short

Bowlers: A Tye, B Manenti, J Behrendorff

Western Australia vs South Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Philippe, A Carey

Batters: J Lehmann, A Turner, H Cartwright

All-rounders: N McSweeney, D Short

Bowlers: A Tye, B Manenti, J Behrendorff, H Thornton

Poll : 0 votes