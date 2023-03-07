WAU vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australia One Day Cup 2023, Final

Western Australia (WAU) will take on South Australia (SAU) in the final match of the Australia One Day Cup 2023 at the WACA in Perth on Wednesday, March 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WAU vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Western Australia have been in good form in this tournament. They have played seven matches and have managed to win all of them. Their impeccable form in the tournament makes them the favorites going into the final.

South Australia have also performed pretty decently in the tournament. They have managed to win four of their seven matches and finished second in the group stage.

WAU vs SAU Match Details, Australia One Day Cup 2023

The final of the Australian One Day Cup will be played on March 8 at the WACA. in Perth. The match is set to take place at 5.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WAU vs SAU, Australia One Day Cup 2023, Final

Date and Time: March 8, 2022, 5.00 am IST

Venue: W.A.C.A.,Perth.

WAU vs SAU Pitch Report

The pitch at the WACA will favor fast bowlers. There will be bounce and pace on the wicket, which will make life hard for the batters in the initial stages. But if the batters are ready to spend some time in the middle, they will also be able to score some runs.

SAU vs WAU probable playing XIs for today’s match

SAU Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

SAU Probable Playing XI

Jake Carder, Henry Hunt, Daniel Drew, Nathan McSweeney, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Harry Nielsen, Benjamin Manenti, and Spencer Johnson.

WAU Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WAU Probable Playing XI

Josh Philippe, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Gannon, David Moody, and Hilton Cartwright.

SAU vs WAU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe

Josh Philippe has been in good touch this tournament. His consistency makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Cameron Bancfrot

Cameron Bancroft has done a good job in the top order. His recent form makes him the best batter for this match.

All-rounder

D'Arcy Short

D'Arcy Short has delivered with the bat for his team. He has scored runs consistently and has also bowled some important overs, which makes him the best all-rounder choice for the match.

Bowler

Jason Behrendorff

Jason Behrendorff has been in good form with the ball. He has picked up wickets at crucial junctures and is the best bowler pick for the match.

SAU vs WAU Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

D'Arcy Short

D'Arcy Short has been in good touch with the bat and has also done a decent job with the ball in the tournament. Short is a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Nathan McSweeney

Nathan McSweeney has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He can impact the match in either of the innings and that makes him a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

5 Must-picks for SAU vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nathan McSweeney

D'Arcy Short

Jason Behrendorff

Cameron Bancroft

Josh Philippe

SAU vs WAU match expert tips

The pitch will favor the bowlers, especially in the initial stages of the innings. Pacers and batters with good technique against pace and bounce will be good picks for the match.

SAU vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Henry Hunt

All-rounders: Nathan McAndrew, D'Arcy Short, Nathan McSweeney

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Joel Paris, Andrew Tye, Spencer Johnson

