WAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australian One-Day Cup, 3rd Match

Western Australia (WAU) will lock horns with Tasmania (TAS) in the third match of the Australian One-Day Cup at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth on Friday.

Western Australia are currently placed at the top of the points table, having won their opening game against South Australia by 78 runs. Tasmania, on the other hand, will be kicking off their campaign with this game.

WAU vs TAS Probable Playing 11 Today

WAU XI

Josh Philippe (WK), Shaun Marsh, Josh Inglis, Sam Whiteman, Ashton Turner (C), Cameron Green, D’Arcy Short, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar.

TAS XI

Jordan Silk (C), Ben McDermott (WK), Jake Doran, Caleb Jewell, Brad Hope, Charlie Wakim, Beau Webster, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Sam Rainbird, Riley Meredith, Peter Siddle.

Match Details

WAU vs TAS, Australian One-Day Cup, 3rd Match

Date and Time: 15th October 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the WACA Ground is regarded as one of the quickest and bounciest in the world with an exceptionally fast outfield. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters should be able to play shots on the up. The team winning the toss should look to bat first, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 223 runs.

Today’s WAU vs TAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Philippe has been at the top of his game lately and is expected to continue his good form on Thursday. He smashed 137 runs at a strike rate of 118.10 in the last match.

Batters

Jordan Silk: Silk, the experienced and reliable batsman from Tasmania, has scored 1254 runs in 43 List A matches.

D'Arcy Short: Short didn't perform as per the expectations in the last match, but he is expected to fare better today. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ashton Agar: Agar was in decent form in the opening game of the tournament. He scalped two crucial wickets against South Australia at an economy rate of 5.22.

Beau Webster: Webster is one of the best all-rounders in the tournament and can contribute well with both the bat and ball. He has scored 528 runs while also picking up seven wickets in 26 List A matches.

Bowlers

Peter Siddle: The veteran pacer from Tasmania can provide you with some valuable points on Thursday. He has picked up 78 wickets in 65 List A games at an economy rate of 4.75.

Jason Behrendorff: Behrendorff is a reliable bowler who has the ability to pick up wickets at regular intervals. He scalped four wickets at an economy of 5.20 in the last fixture.

Top 5 best players to pick in WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe (WAU) - 175 points

Jason Behrendorff (WAU) - 108 points

Ashton Agar (WAU) - 87 points

Cameron Green (WAU) - 55 points

Andrew Tye (WAU) - 52 points

Important Stats for WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe: 137 runs in 1 match; SR - 118.10

Jason Behrendorff: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.20

Ashton Agar: 11 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 137.50 and ER - 5.22

Cameron Green: 13 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 260.00 and ER - 4.20

Andrew Tye: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 7.13

WAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Today (Australian One-Day Cup)

WAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction - Marsh One Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Shaun Marsh, Jordan Silk, D'Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Beau Webster, Peter Siddle, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith.

Captain: Beau Webster. Vice-captain: Cameron Green.

WAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction - Marsh One Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Shaun Marsh, Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Beau Webster, Peter Siddle, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye.

Captain: Ashton Agar. Vice-captain: D'Arcy Short.

