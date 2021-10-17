WAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2021-22, Match 4

Western Australia (WAU) will take on Tasmania (TAS) in the fourth match of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22 at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground in Perth on Sunday.

Western Australia looked to be comfortable in their first match of the tournament against South Australia, which ended in a draw. Shaun Marsh, Cameron Green, and Hilton Cartwright scored centuries in that game.

Meanwhile, despite taking a first-innings lead against Queensland, Tasmania could only manage a draw in their first game of the tournament.

WAU vs TAS Probable Playing 11s Today

WAU XI

Josh Philippe, Sam Whiteman, Cameron Bancroft, Shaun Marsh (c), Hilton Cartwright, Sam Whiteman (wk), Cameron Green, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli, Lance Morris.

TAS XI

Jordan Silk, Tim Ward, Ben McDermott (wk), Caleb Jewell, Beau Webster (c), Jarrod Freeman, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Macalister Wright, Charlie Wakim.

Match Details

Match: WAU vs TAS, Sheffield Shield, Match 4.

Date and Time: 17th October, 2021; 8:00 AM IST.

Venue: Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to assist both batters and bowlers. Swing bowlers might find the conditions favourable in the first part of the game, but spinners are expected to prove key in the middle overs.

Today’s WAU vs TAS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Phillippe is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter, and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy sides. The right-handed wicketkeeper is expected to fare well in this game. He scored 102 runs across both innings in his first game.

Batters

Shaun Marsh is among the best batters in the tournament. He has looked in excellent form, and he also scored a century in the first match.

All-rounders

Hilton Cartwright is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of matches almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a smart multiplier pick for your fantasy side. Cartwright scored 190 runs in the first match.

Bowlers

L Neil Smith bowls with a lot of pace, and will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has also looked in good form with the bat.

Five best players to pick in WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction team

Hilton Cartwright (WAU) – 240 points.

Shaun Marsh (WAU) – 198 points .

Cameron Green (WAU) – 163 points.

L Neil Smith (TAS) – 155 points.

Josh Phillippe (WAU) – 127 points.

Key stats for WAU vs TAS Dream11 prediction team

Hilton Cartwright: 190 runs.

Shaun Marsh: 154 runs.

Cameron Green: 108 runs and 1 wicket.

WAU vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Today

WAU vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Phillippe, Ben McDermott, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Green, Jordan Silk, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Mitchell Marsh, L Neil Smith, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson.

Captain: Hilton Cartwright. Vice-Captain: Shaun Marsh.

WAU vs TAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Phillippe, Ben McDermott, Tim Ward, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Green, Jordan Silk, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, L Neil Smith, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson.

Captain: Cameron Green. Vice-Captain: Tim Ward.

