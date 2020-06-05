WCC v NCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin T20 League Match - June 6th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for WCC v NCC match of Darwin T20 League.

Waratah CC face off against the Nightcliff CC in Match 1 of the Darwin Cricket League T20 2020.

Darwin T20 League Dream11 Fantasy

The opening match of the Darwin Cricket League T20 will see Waratah Cricket Club take on Nightcliff Cricket Club at the Marrara Cricket Ground as Australia celebrates the return of live cricket.

The opening match is expected to witness the presence of 500 spectators with adequate precautions taken to maintain the safety of the players, staff and fans.

This is the first match of the three-day competition which will feature 15 matches in the 20-over format.

Squads to choose from

WCC

I Conway, W Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, R Vernon, F Kesteni, U Weerasinghe, J Seymour, C Campbell, D Ennis, T Glover, M Tahir, H Silva, I Gange, S Wijegunrathna, S Madushan.

NCC

J Baxter, M Kudra, C Tonkin, B Richards, B O'Reilly, C Smith, H Spring, A Dave, T Glenn, J Dix, A Richards, N Sant, T Foley, P Hull, J Glacomo, C McKinnon, N Wheeler.

Predicted Playing XIs

WCC

I Conway, R Vernon, F Kesteni, M Weerasinghe, P Sandanayake, J Seymour, U Weerasinghe, H Silva, T Glover, M Tahir.

NCC

M Kudra, C Tonkin, B O'Reilly, C Smith, A Dave, N Sant, T Glenn, P Hull, C McKinnon, N Wheeler, T Foley.

Match Details

Match: Waratah v Nightcliff

Date: June 6, 2020 at 5.30 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

There are no records of matches being played on this strip, but the Australian pitches are known to produce bounce and swing, which could be a feature that will help the pacers in this match.

Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WCC v NCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Conway, M Weerasinghe, R Vernon, C Tonkin, C Smith, J Seymour, A Dave, T Glenn, T Glover, M Tahir, C McKinnon.

Captain - C Tonkin, Vice-captain - A Dave

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Kudra, M Weerasinghe, F Kesteni, C Tonkin, B O'Reilly, J Seymour, T Glenn, N Sant, M Tahir, P Hull, J Glacomo.

Captain - J Seymour, Vice-captain - F Kesteni.

All matches of the Darwin T20 League will be streamed live on MyCricket Facebook page.