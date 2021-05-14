WCC vs TRV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin ODD Match - May 15th, 2021

Match 10 of the Darwin and District ODD will see Waratah CC take on Travy Village CC at the Gardens Oval in Darwin on Saturday.

Waratah CC, one of the hot favorites to go all the way this season, have done well with two wins in three games so far. Riding on the antics of Austin Umpherston, they come into the game on the back of a stunning win over Darwin Cricket Club. However, there are still a few concerns for Waratah, with their premier fast bowler Himesh Silva not firing on all cylinders. But with Isaac Conway leading the side, Waratah will feel confident of their chances as they look to make it three wins out of four on Saturday.

However, their opponents, Tracy Village CC, are in even better form in the Darwin ODD competition. They have a perfect record, with captain Hugo Burdon leading from the front with stellar knocks. Their openers, Jackson Edmondstone and Awad Naqvi, are also in decent form, holding them in good stead and possibly giving them the favorites tag as well. But with Waratah's experience and depth, we should be in for a close encounter in Darwin come Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Waratah CC

Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Riley Vernon, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (WK), Isaac Conway (WK), Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Ryan Wilson

Tracy Village CC

Awad Naqvi, Hugo Burdon (C), Jackson Edmondstone, Coby Edmondstone, Hayden Scrimegour, Jesse Newman-McCann, Rushi Padhye, Patrick Parsons (WK), Antum Naqvi, Harry Kitschke, Harsh Shah, Joshua Kann, Kane Hurley, Pamila Jayawardhana

Predicted Playing XIs

Waratah CC

Austin Umpherston, Isaac Conway (c), Dylan Hunter, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Yash Padnekar, Udara Weerasinghe, Jonathan Cedaramanpulle, Dylan Hunter, Ryan Wilson, Himesh Silva and Cooper Zobel (wk)

Tracy Village CC

Jackson Edmondstone, Antum Naqvi, Hugo Burdon (c), Joshua Kann, Coby Edmondstone, Awad Naqvi, Patrick Parsons (wk), Craig Dancey, Kane Hurley, Harry Kitschke and Andrew Somerville

Match Details

Match: Waratah CC vs Tracy Village CC, Match 10

Date & Time: 15th May 2021, at 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Gardens Oval, Darwin

Pitch Report

A competitive game of cricket beckons at the Gardens Oval, with some help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. As is the case with most pitches in Darwin, the pacers should get extra bounce and swing off the surface, keeping the batsmen on their toes. As the match progresses, spin will play a more significant role. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a competitive total at the venue.

Darwin ODD WCC vs TRV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WCC vs TRV Dream11 Tips - Darwin ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Parsons, I Conway, H Burdon, Y Pednekar, U Weerasinghe, A Naqvi, D Hunter, M Weerasinghe, H Silva, H Kitschke and K Hurley

Captain: I Conway. Vice-captain: A Naqvi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Parsons, I Conway, H Burdon, C Dancey, U Weerasinghe, A Umpherston, D Hunter, M Weerasinghe, H Silva, H Kitschke and K Hurley

Captain: I Conway. Vice-captain: H Burdon